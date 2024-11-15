OnePlus 13 is expected to launch in international markets soon alongside the OnePlus 13R. Most recently, the RAM and storage details and the colour options of the global variants of the OnePlus 13 series have been tipped online. The OnePlus 13R is said to come in two colour options. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13 is already available in China. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and sports a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) recently shared the possible RAM, storage, and colour options of the global variants of the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. The OnePlus 13 5G is tipped to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage options. It is said to be available in arctic dawn, black eclipse, and midnight ocean shades. The black eclipse shade could be tied to the base variant.

In China, the OnePlus 13 is listed in Blue Moments, Obsidian Realm, White Dew, and Morning Light (translated from Chinese) colourways and four memory and storage configurations — 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, 24GB + 1TB. The leak indicates that the top 24GB RAM + 1TB storage variant will remain Chinese exclusive.

The tipster goes on to say that the OnePlus 13R 5G will be available in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is likely to be released in astral trail and nebula noir colourways.

The leak doesn't suggest the launch date of OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. The pair is expected to be available globally soon with upgrades over OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus 13 Specifications

The OnePlus 13 has a starting price tag of CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 57,900) in China. It runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and sports a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) BOE LTPO AMOLED screen. It has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip under the hood and a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup.

OnePlus 13 gets a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support.