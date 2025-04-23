Technology News
OnePlus 13T Display Details Revealed Ahead of April 24 Launch

OnePlus 13T will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2025 15:27 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13T will sport a 6.32-inch OLED flat display

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13T screen will feature a "sun display" mode
  • The handset will ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15
  • The OnePlus 13T will pack a 6,260mAh battery
OnePlus 13T is set to arrive on Thursday as a smaller version of the standard OnePlus 13 model that was unveiled in January. Ahead of its launch in China, the company has revealed the display specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 13T. We already know that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and that it will be powered by a 6,260mAh battery. The upcoming handset will be offered in three colourways, and it is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

OnePlus 13T Display Specifications (Expected)

In a Weibo post, the company revealed that the upcoming OnePlus 13T will sport a 6.32-inch flat 1.5K (1,216×2,640 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 460ppi pixel density. It offers 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut along with HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and Dolby Vision support. 

OnePlus claims that the upcoming 13T handset is made with the "only self-developed display science production line of Chinese mobile phone manufacturers" (translated from Chinese). The company adds that the phone uses an "exclusively self-developed" P2 display chip and its in-house "Bright Eye Protection 2.0" technology.

The upcoming OnePlus 13T screen will feature a "sun display" mode for easier viewing under bright sunlight, as well as Rain Touch 2.0 and Glove Touch technologies. The handset is confirmed to pack a 6,260mAh battery, and it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It will ship with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

The dual rear camera unit of the OnePlus 13T will comprise a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor alongside a 50-megapixel secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom and 4x lossless zoom support. The handset will carry a Wi-Fi G1 chip for gaming and weigh 185g. 

The upcoming OnePlus 13T will be equipped with a new Shortcut Key instead of an Alert Slider. The phone will be offered in Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Grey, and Powder (pink) (translated from Chinese) colour options. It will launch in China on April 24 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST).

Further reading: OnePlus 13T, OnePlus 13T Display, OnePlus 13T Features, OnePlus 13T Launch, OnePlus 13 series, OnePlus
