OnePlus 13T is all set to launch in China on April 24. As we wait for the formal debut, OnePlus has posted new teasers on its social media handle, revealing the chipset and camera details of the upcoming phone. The OnePlus 13T is confirmed to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will feature a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony sensor. The OnePlus 13T is teased to come in three colour options and sport a 6.32-inch display.

OnePlus 13T Specifications Teased

OnePlus has revealed the key specifications of the OnePlus 13T through its official Weibo handle and its online store in China. The handset is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, just like the OnePlus 13. It will have a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor and a 50-megapixel secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom and 4x lossless zoom. For comparison, the standard OnePlus 13 has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by the same 50-megapixel Sony sensor.

For gaming, the OnePlus 13T will include a Wi-Fi G1 chip. The handset will weigh 185 grams.

Pre-reservations for the OnePlus 13T are currently live in China. It will launch with ColorOS 15 interface and a flat 6.32-inch display with narrow bezels. The battery capacity of the phone will be higher than 6,000mAh. The handset will feature a new 'Shortcut Key' instead of the Alert slider. It will use a metal body.

The OnePlus 13T launch will take place in China on April 24. The event will begin at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST).

OnePlus 13T will be available in Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Gray, and Powder (pink) colours (translated from Chinese). It is rumoured to offer 80W fast charging and a 1.5K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to pack 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.