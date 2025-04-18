Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 13T Chipset, Camera Details Teased; to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

OnePlus 13T will include a gaming-focused Wi-Fi G1 chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2025 13:25 IST
OnePlus 13T Chipset, Camera Details Teased; to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13T will be available in three colour options

Highlights
  • Pre-reservations for the OnePlus 13T are currently live in China
  • The handset will weigh 185 grams
  • The launch of OnePlus 13T will take place in China on April 24
Advertisement

OnePlus 13T is all set to launch in China on April 24. As we wait for the formal debut, OnePlus has posted new teasers on its social media handle, revealing the chipset and camera details of the upcoming phone. The OnePlus 13T is confirmed to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It will feature a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony sensor. The OnePlus 13T is teased to come in three colour options and sport a 6.32-inch display.

OnePlus 13T Specifications Teased

OnePlus has revealed the key specifications of the OnePlus 13T through its official Weibo handle and its online store in China. The handset is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, just like the OnePlus 13. It will have a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor and a 50-megapixel secondary sensor with 2x optical zoom and 4x lossless zoom. For comparison, the standard OnePlus 13 has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by the same 50-megapixel Sony sensor.

For gaming, the OnePlus 13T will include a Wi-Fi G1 chip. The handset will weigh 185 grams.

Pre-reservations for the OnePlus 13T are currently live in China. It will launch with ColorOS 15 interface and a flat 6.32-inch display with narrow bezels. The battery capacity of the phone will be higher than 6,000mAh. The handset will feature a new 'Shortcut Key' instead of the Alert slider. It will use a metal body.

The OnePlus 13T launch will take place in China on April 24. The event will begin at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST).

OnePlus 13T will be available in Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Gray, and Powder (pink) colours (translated from Chinese). It is rumoured to offer 80W fast charging and a 1.5K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to pack 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

 

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 13T, OnePlus 13, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature Which Lets Users Create, Organise and Share Custom Sticker Packs
Amazon's Vega TV OS Expected to Debut on First Streaming Device in 2025: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus 13T Chipset, Camera Details Teased; to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Latest OTT Releases: When and What to Watch this Weekend
  2. Moto Pad 60 Pro With 12.7-Inch Display, Quad JBL Speakers Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Rear Camera Details Revealed in New Teasers
  4. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  5. Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Price in India Announced
  6. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Launch Date, Design, Key Features Confirmed
  7. PS5 Slim Models Discounted in Sony's 'Summer Sale' Offer: See Price
  8. Itel A95 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: See Price
  9. Oppo A5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Arrive on This Date in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Grok Gets New Memory Feature to Offer Personalised Replies Based on Past Chats
  2. Moto G86 Design Renders Leak Online; Likely to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit
  3. Oppo A5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Offer 5,800mAh Battery, IP69 Rating
  4. Google Pixel 9a Is Now Eligible for Android 16 Beta Programme
  5. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Camera Details Teased; to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  6. Mario Kart World Direct Details New Courses, Characters and More
  7. Amazon's Vega TV OS Expected to Debut on First Streaming Device in 2025: Report
  8. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature Which Lets Users Create, Organise and Share Custom Sticker Packs
  9. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  10. Perplexity AI Said to Be in Talks With Samsung, Motorola for Virtual Assistant Integration Deal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »