OnePlus Ace 5 Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 6.78-Inch Display

OnePlus Ace 5 may arrive less than a year after the OnePlus Ace 3 was unveiled in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 November 2024 17:00 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 3 (pictured) runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 5 launch details tipped by prominent leaker
  • It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC chipset
  • OnePlus Ace 5 is tipped to get a 1.5K resolution display
OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus Ace 5 Pro have been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. While the BBK-owned brand has yet to share details on the lineup, a new leak claims that the vanilla model will land in China next month. The OnePlus Ace 5 is tipped to get a 1.5K resolution display. It is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC chipset. The OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to arrive in markets outside China with the OnePlus 13R moniker.

Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims in a Weibo post that the OnePlus Ace 5 will be launched in China in December. This indicates that OnePlus 13R will be released in global markets including India as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5 in the coming months, presumably in January.

The OnePlus Ace 3 was unveiled in China in January. In global markets, the handset is available as the OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Previous leaks suggested that the OnePlus Ace 5 will come with a 6.78-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution. It is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The handset could pack a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera.

The OnePlus Ace 5 may feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is said to come with an alert slider and carry a 6,300mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, on the other hand, is speculated to run on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is said to pack a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The Pro model could be exclusive to the Chinese market.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
