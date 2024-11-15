Google Maps has been updated with support for a couple of new features that are aimed at delivering an improved user experience while shopping and driving ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Users will be able to search for specific products on Google Maps, while checking availability before making their way to a store. The search giant has also updated its navigation app with support for 'trailer-friendly routers' that will help users avoid certain obstacles and tunnels in supported regions.

Google Maps Introduces New Shopping and Navigation Features

In a blog post highlighting features that were recently introduced on Google Maps, the company reveals that users can now get information about products they are looking for via the navigation app. Google Maps now supports a new Product Search feature that displays items from individual stores. Users can search for various products, including electronics, and see where they're available.

Earlier this month, Google rolled out an updated feature that allowed users to 'plan' a trip using Google Maps, adding details such as restaurants, rest stops, coffee shops, gas stations and grocery stores. Now, users with electric vehicles will be able to add EV charging stations to their trip plan, and Google will automatically show charging stations compatible with their vehicle.

Meanwhile, a new trailer-friendly routes feature is designed to help people who are driving a car with an attached trainer. Users in North America with a 2024 Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban and GMC Yukon can enter their trailer dimensions into Google Maps on their car's infotainment system, and the navigation system will suggest routes without tunnels low bridges.

Other recently introduced features to Google Maps include weather disruption alerts (flooded or unploughed roads), delay reporting on local transport, and a "Cheapest" tab on Google Flights. Google has also touted other Maps features like Immersive View and integration with its AI-powered Gemini assistant, which can be used to plan routes or itineraries, respectively.