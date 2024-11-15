Technology News
English Edition
Google Maps Updated With Product Search, Trailer-Friendly Routes and Weather Disruption Alerts

Google Maps users can now include compatible EV charging stations while planning a trip.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 15 November 2024 14:09 IST
Google Maps Updated With Product Search, Trailer-Friendly Routes and Weather Disruption Alerts

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Sarah Hansen

Car drivers can use 'trailer-friendly routes' to avoid obstacles while driving

Highlights
  • Google Maps users can now look up products in stores
  • Users can also check Immersive View to see traffic simulations
  • Google says users will also be able to see and report weather disruptions
Google Maps has been updated with support for a couple of new features that are aimed at delivering an improved user experience while shopping and driving ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Users will be able to search for specific products on Google Maps, while checking availability before making their way to a store. The search giant has also updated its navigation app with support for 'trailer-friendly routers' that will help users avoid certain obstacles and tunnels in supported regions.

Google Maps Introduces New Shopping and Navigation Features

In a blog post highlighting features that were recently introduced on Google Maps, the company reveals that users can now get information about products they are looking for via the navigation app. Google Maps now supports a new Product Search feature that displays items from individual stores. Users can search for various products, including electronics, and see where they're available.

Earlier this month, Google rolled out an updated feature that allowed users to 'plan' a trip using Google Maps, adding details such as restaurants, rest stops, coffee shops, gas stations and grocery stores. Now, users with electric vehicles will be able to add EV charging stations to their trip plan, and Google will automatically show charging stations compatible with their vehicle.

Meanwhile, a new trailer-friendly routes feature is designed to help people who are driving a car with an attached trainer. Users in North America with a 2024 Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban and GMC Yukon can enter their trailer dimensions into Google Maps on their car's infotainment system, and the navigation system will suggest routes without tunnels low bridges.

Other recently introduced features to Google Maps include weather disruption alerts (flooded or unploughed roads), delay reporting on local transport, and a "Cheapest" tab on Google Flights. Google has also touted other Maps features like Immersive View and integration with its AI-powered Gemini assistant, which can be used to plan routes or itineraries, respectively.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
