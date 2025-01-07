OnePlus 13 Review: A New Beginning

OnePlus ended 2024 with some really interesting announcements. It wasn't the best year for the BBK-owned brand in India, but after getting rejected by a large group of mobile retailers, the company decided to turn things around by going with an internal rejig. After this, it attempted to end the year on a good note by announcing a fresh new direction for the brand. OnePlus decided to tackle the mammoth task of recurring display-related green line issues, which have plagued the brand's handsets for years. It also announced that it has not only worked on fixing the problem with upcoming devices but would also provide a lifetime replacement warranty for all of its smartphone models. Also introduced was Project Starlight, a part of OnePlus' efforts to overhaul its customer service experience in India.

With underlying issues now swept clean, OnePlus has finally announced its all-new OnePlus 13. It is the successor to the OnePlus 12, which was a proper all-rounder in our review. The OnePlus 13 is a brand-new device with a new design direction, packs AI software tricks and loads of raw performance and battery life. Like the Oppo Find X8 Pro, which received a new Quick Button and magnetic cases, OnePlus also got to pick a new feature from the BBK bin, and it decided to add magnetic wireless charging. It is similar to what Oppo offers via the same magnetic cases, which were silently launched in India last year for obvious reasons. After testing out the phone for weeks, I must say that the OnePlus 13 has to be one of the most ambitious smartphones from the brand to date.

OnePlus 13 Design: Slimmer and... modular?

Dimensions - 162.9 x 76.5 x 8.5mm

Weight - 213g

Durability - IP68 + IP69

I received the OnePlus 13 in the new Arctic Dawn finish, the most basic among the three. The black colourway called Black Eclipse is reserved for the most high-end storage variant and has a matte black frame and wood grain-like texture, giving it a unique feel and appearance. The Midnight Ocean colour is the most unique one, offering a mirror-finish frame with a microfibre vegan leather material that looks and feels luxurious.

The OnePlus 13 has IP68 + IP69 certification for dust and water resistance

Despite receiving the most basic colourway, I am impressed as to how OnePlus has managed to make a slimmer device (compared to the OnePlus 12) with a higher capacity battery while improving its IP rating and maintaining its fast wireless charging tech.

The OnePlus 13's design does appear a bit familiar to Oppo's Find X8 Pro but feels a bit lighter. Thanks to its mirror-finish aluminium frame and flat sides, it offers more grip than the latter. While the frame (chassis) has flat sides, the rear and front panels have also been flattened (compared to the rounded OnePlus 12) with curved edges that seamlessly merge with the frame.

The phone's water and dust resistance has received a solid upgrade this year and is now IP69-certified, meaning that it can even withstand pressured jets of hot water (like in a car wash). Given that OnePlus offers protection plans for its devices at an additional cost, you can confidently immerse this device in freshwater.

The new OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger is not your average wireless charger

The modular part starts with the phone's case. OnePlus has launched many accessories in India, including a couple of phone cases with a built-in magnetic ring that holds the new accessories in place. This short list of magnetic accessories includes a magnetic snap-on charger and a 5,000mAh magnetic power bank.

The OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger may seem like an Apple MagSafe charger, but in principle, it works in a very different manner. Unlike Qi and Qi 2 chargers available in the market offered by smartphone brands, OnePlus takes things a step further by adding a thermoelectric (peltier) chip inside the charger. This peltier effect chip aims to keep the charging process cool, which, according to OnePlus, also reduces battery degradation commonly caused by heat, which is a by-product of wireless charging.

The fan, along with the thermoelectric chip, can dissipate heat while keeping the area with the magnetic flux and contact surfaces cool. However, the true capability of the cooling chip is not utilised to the fullest because the cooled surface of the charger does not make direct contact with the phone but the plastic case instead. And since the phone is well insulated from the cold contact patch of the wireless charger, it cannot be used as a cooling solution while playing games. OnePlus' Freezing Point Phone Cooler is a better accessory for gamers as it directly clips onto the phone's rear panel.

The wireless charger has a strong magnetic force, enough to suspend the phone from a charging socket

Indeed, the charger's magnetic grip possesses a powerful 'death grip', allowing the phone to be suspended from a wall outlet. Out of curiosity, I even snapped it onto an iPhone 15 Pro Max. The device firmly attached itself to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, securely holding the charger in place and keeping the iPhone ice-cold throughout the charging process. It's just that the charging process was quite slow compared to OnePlus' AIRVOOC speeds.

The magnetic charger accessory is a great idea that combines the two existing technologies in the best possible way. I just wish that the magnets to hold the accessories were built into the rear panel instead of the case.

OnePlus 13 Display: As good as it gets

Display size - 6.82-inches, 1,440 x 3,168 pixels, QHD+ (510PPI)

Display type - AMOLED, LTPO, 1-120Hz

Display protection - Ceramic Guard

From a design standpoint, this is the first OnePlus device (save for the ‘R'-branded models) to have a flat display. While its border appears slimmer when holding the phone front and centre, the curved protective glass around the corners makes it appear thicker when viewed from any other angle. While the curved edge displays on the previous models did not have any specific purpose apart from lending the device a premium look, the same applies to the new quad-curved glass, which, apart from its appearance, serves no other purpose. However, just like on the Find X8 Pro, I did find the reflections due to its quad-curved edges quite distracting when viewed outdoors.

The quad-curved protective glass screen shows a lot of distracting reflections outdoors

The display showcases natural colour at default settings. The same applies even when viewing it outdoors, thanks to OnePlus' RadiantView technology that improves readability in sunlight. One of the few brands to offer a QHD+ display in this price segment (and above), sharpness is not a problem, even if you lower the display and font size to the lowest setting. The display also offers HDR10+ and Dolby Vision certification, with supporting content appearing as expected. OnePlus also employed an ultrasonic fingerprint reader during this time, and it worked flawlessly during the testing period.

OnePlus 13 Software: Jack of all trades...

Software version - Android 15

Software - OxygenOS 15

Software commitment - 4 years of software, 6 years of security updates

I have already explored most of the features offered by ColorOS 15, which are nearly the same as OnePlus' OxygenOS 15, in my Oppo Find X8 and X8 Pro review. Despite testing these features all over again, most of the results, especially with image manipulation, remain the same as they were on the Find X8 Pro.

OnePlus' algorithms still require some fine-tuning to be as capable as Google's Pixel devices. At the moment, the bulk of image editing tools, such as the AI Eraser and AI Reflection Eraser tools, are capable in the sense that they may or may not produce the desired outcomes.

OxygenOS 15 looks quite different from the previous version, but its similarities with Oppo's ColorOS are quite obvious

OnePlus's new Intelligent Search is available on the OnePlus 13. However, basic search keyword-related results aside, it honestly can't do much. It cannot even find files in the documents apps (both Google Files and OnePlus Files), even after typing in the exact file name, which is a bit strange.

Live Translation promises to provide real-time translation across 20 languages, but the feature will arrive at a later date. So I could not test it out.

The AI-based image editing tools sure need a lot of work

Open Canvas which debuted in 2023 and is still one of the best multitasking features on the OnePlus Open. After the OnePlus Pad 2, it finally arrives as a regular bar-shaped smartphone. It works in a familiar manner, letting you open two apps at a time, like in split screen mode, but lets you stretch the window of one app (by about 80 percent), letting the second app peak from the top or bottom. If you need to switch, simply tap the other app to start using it! While it may not sound like a big deal, it reduces the need to keep adjusting the divider between two apps in split-screen mode. It also lets you see more of the app that you are working on compared to the regular split-screen implementation.

Open Canvas is a fun way to multitask, letting you view more of the primary app in a split-screen arrangement

Just like on the Find X8 Pro, I do like the AI Summary and AI Speak features that are available via the Smart Sidebar. AI Reply also provides well-written contextual replies, but only for select apps.

Seeing how far OnePlus has gotten since the OnePlus 12 is interesting. You also need to keep in mind that Google's Gemini Live and Assistant are available on this phone, which basically fills the void left behind by the lack of OnePlus' own dedicated virtual assistant. In many aspects, I think this is a good initiative. However, users need to read through the fine print and be aware of where their personal data is shared, as some AI features use OnePlus' (AKA ColorOS') AI model, while others use Google's AI models.

OnePlus 13 Performance: Impressive

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, 4.32GHz, 3nm

RAM - 12/16/24GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage - 256/512/1TB (UFS 4.0)

The OnePlus 13 offers impressive performance with day-to-day tasks and multitasking. Apps also stay in memory for a considerable amount of time, and the software operates with a smooth and seamless feel. Haptics vibrations are quite crisp and seem to be well-optimised to cater to OxygenOS 15.

When running synthetic benchmarks, the handset performs as expected, managing slightly lower scores than its competitors mainly because of its high-resolution QHD+ display, as can be seen from the table below.

Benchmarks OnePlus 13 Oppo Find X8 Pro Realme GT 7 Pro Samsung Galaxy S24 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm) Dimensity 9400 (3nm) Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm) Exynos 2400 (4nm) Display resolution QHD+ FHD+ FHD+ FHD+ AnTuTu v10 22,59,761 23,38,411 27,15,106 14,80,582 PCMark Work 3.0 14,431 12,868 25,876 16,910 Geekbench 6 (Single) 2,964 2,787 2,953 1,845 Geekbench 6 (Multi) 9,081 8,391 9,094 5,771 GFXB T-rex 60 60 60 119 GFXB Manhattan 3.1 60 60 60 119 GFXB Car Chase 60 60 60 109 3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL Maxed Out Maxed Out Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Slingshot Maxed Out Maxed Out Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life Maxed Out Maxed Out Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 25,427 23,225 24,042 13,576

The gaming performance is impressive. The phone managed to stick to a solid 60 fps while playing Genshin Impact at its highest preset at 60 fps. However, I was a bit surprised to see no MEMC or Adaptive Frame Booster support for the same title, as it was available on the Oppo Find X8 series.

Oppo's BeaconLink, a feature introduced with the OnePlus Nord 4 and the Reno 12 Pro, is also available on the OnePlus 13. However, I could not test it out as I did not have a second compatible device.

OnePlus 13 Cameras: New does not mean better

Primary camera - 50-megapixel, f/1.6, OIS

Telephoto camera - 50-megapixel, f/2.65, OIS

Ultrawide camera - 50-megapixel, f/2.05, AF

Selfie camera - 50-megapixel, f/2.45, FF

OnePlus's new Triprism telephoto camera takes up a lot less space compared to a regular periscope telephoto camera

OnePlus has retained the primary and selfie cameras from the previous model. As for the upgrades, it has switched from the 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera to a new Sony LYT-600, which still offers 3X optical zoom but in a lighter and more compact package thanks to its triprism layout. The ultrawide camera has also been changed, with the 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 replaced by an improved S5KJN5 camera with a 50-megapixel sensor.

While testing out the cameras on the OnePlus 13, I was also a bit interested as to how it compared to the previous OnePlus 12. So, I have included comparisons between the two below for reference.

OnePlus 13 primary camera samples (tap images to expand)

The primary camera produces sharp photos with good colour reproduction. It manages to maintain a good balance of contrast and delivers good dynamic range in challenging shooting scenarios. Low-light shooting is also handled well, providing ample dynamic range and showing good detail in the dark and bright areas of an image. The 2X zoom selection, a crop from the primary camera, remains the same as before, with images that have lower quality no matter the lighting condition.

The new trisprism camera performs well at 3X (top) and 6X (bottom) magnification (tap images to expand)

The 3X triprism telephoto camera is quite the sharpshooter. In fact, even the lossless 6X magnification images it produces are excellent in terms of detail. While its capabilities are commendable in low light, the photos aren't as sharp as those produced by the old OnePlus 12's 64-megapixel camera, as can be seen in the two samples below.

The 6x lossless telephoto image captured by the OnePlus 12 (bottom) appears a lot sharper and detailed compared to the OnePlus 13's image (top) (tap to expand images)

Another detail to point out here is that the new triprism camera also does not let me get close to a subject compared to the fantastic near-focusing capability (1 foot from the subject) of the older telephoto camera. The OnePlus 13's camera system is also very quick to switch to a cropped view from the primary camera (at 3X) whenever you get closer than 3-4 feet from your subject. In short, this new telephoto is a bit of a downgrade, even though it helped make the OnePlus 13 slimmer.

OnePlus 13 ultrawide camera sample (tap image to expand)

The ultrawide camera is a nice upgrade to the previous model. It keeps the barrel distortion under control while maintaining enough detail. This also applies to low-light shooting, which produces clean images with little noise.

In terms of colour processing, every camera seems to want to do its own thing, as can be seen from the collage above. However, shot-to-shot consistency when using the same camera is good and dependable. If you need to get more accurate colours, it's best to switch to OnePlus' Master mode.

AI Zoom OFF (Top), AI Zoom ON (bottom) (tap images to expand)

As for Zoom, just like the Find X8 Pro, the OnePlus 13 activates AI Zoom once you reach 60X. The outcomes are unpredictable and rely on the creativity of the AI model. I found the images captured till 10X to be usable, beyond which the image quality noticeably deteriorates.

OnePlus 13 selfie camera sample (tap image to expand)

Selfies captured in daylight appeared sharp and crisp with good edge detection, while low-light captures remain the same as before, which is a bit soft.

When recording 4K video at 30 fps, the OnePlus 13 manages softer videos with less detail versus the OnePlus 12. The video quality is still commendable compared to other offerings at this price point. 4K 60 fps offers the best quality possible with reduced noise, good stabilisation and a steady framerate. At the same time, I found footage from the OnePlus 12 that offered sharper image quality with increased luminance noise.

OnePlus 13 Battery: Excellent

Battery capacity - 6,000mAh

Wired charging - 100W

Wireless charging - 50W

The 50W AIRVOOC charger is easily one of the fastest wireless charging solutions available in India. And is way faster than the usual Qi or Qi 2 speeds available for most Android smartphones. In fact, it can defeat the wired charging speeds of most premium flagships from Apple and Samsung and keep the charger and surfaces cool while doing so.

The new silicon carbon battery, despite its 6,000mAh capacity, can easily fit into the OnePlus 13's slim body

In our testing, the 50W AIRVOOC Magnetic Charger fully charged the phone's 6,000mAh battery in 1 hour and 15 minutes. The wired SUPERVOOC 100W charger managed a 55% charge in 15 minutes and completed the charging process (fully charged) in 41 minutes.

As for battery life, the OnePlus 13 lasted 26 hours and 2 minutes in our video battery loop test. While usage patterns vary from person to person, the phone easily lasted me a day and a half with casual use (calls, social media apps, email and office apps) and a little over a day with heavy use (gaming and camera), which is pretty impressive.

OnePlus 13 Verdict

OnePlus appears to be seeking a fresh start, and the OnePlus 13 represents a significant advancement. It's got a ton of upgrades in every department, including AI tricks and some new toys.

Priced from Rs. 69,999 onwards (12GB + 256GB), the OnePlus 13 once again makes a case for itself in the sub-Rs. 70,000 segment. It is possible to find many smartphones (like the Realme GT 7 Pro and iQoo 13) that offer similar performance at a lower price, but none can match the camera prowess of the OnePlus 13 at this price point.



Those interested in a smaller form factor can give the Oppo Find X8 a look, as it, is packed with enough firepower but falls short on camera performance. OnePlus 12 users who are looking for something more powerful will still find the OnePlus 13 enticing even though the camera upgrades are qualitative.

Given Samsung's lack of interest in improving their Galaxy S series' camera capabilities (the Galaxy S24 retains the camera hardware from the S22), the OnePlus 13 presents a compelling alternative for those seeking a more comprehensive camera experience. Add to this the new design options, magnetic accessories, fast charging, big battery upgrades and OnePlus' extended warranty program, and it's hard to look elsewhere.