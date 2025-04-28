OnePlus 13s is confirmed to launch in India soon. The company shared the first official teaser of the upcoming addition to the OnePlus 13 series on Monday. The teasers reveal the design, colour options and key specifications of the OnePlus 13s. It will be released in at least two colour options with a compact form factor. The OnePlus 13s appears to debut as a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T that was released in the Chinese market last week.

OnePlus 13s Design, Colour Options

The smartphone maker announced the launch of OnePlus 13s in India via X (formerly Twitter). The exact launch date is still under wraps, but the teaser image shared by the brand has a 'coming soon' tag and shows the rear design of the soon-to-be-unveiled phone. It is shown in black and pink colourways with a dual rear camera unit.

The upcoming handset appears to feature the same design as the OnePlus 13T, which was announced in China earlier this month. The names of these colourways is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

OnePlus has confirmed the presence of a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip on the OnePlus 13s. It will feature a 6.32-inch display. The images show the phone with the new Short Key that replaces the alert slider. It is confirmed to be available via Amazon.

The design and specifications of the OnePlus 13s revealed by the company indicate that OnePlus is bringing the OnePlus 13T to India with the 13s branding. The OnePlus 13T was announced in China earlier this month with a price tag of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus 13T runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15.0 on top and sports a 6.32-inch Full-HD+ (1,264×2,640 pixels) display with up to 1,600 nits global peak brightness and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a metal frame. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The handset has a dual rear camera setup comprising two 50-megapixel sensors and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Despite the smaller overall footprint, OnePlus 13T carries a 6,260mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It is the OnePlus device to ditch the Alert Slider for a new Shortcut Key. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

