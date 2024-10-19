Technology News
  OnePlus 13 Reportedly Surfaces on Multiple Certification Websites Ahead of Anticipated Debut

OnePlus 13 Reportedly Surfaces on Multiple Certification Websites Ahead of Anticipated Debut

OnePlus 13 is said to be equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 October 2024 12:25 IST
OnePlus 13 Reportedly Surfaces on Multiple Certification Websites Ahead of Anticipated Debut

OnePlus 12 is the company's current flagship phone and a successor is reportedly on the way

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 is expected to launch soon with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  • The upcoming OnePlus 13 is expected to run on OxygenOS 15
  • OnePlus is yet to announce a launch date for its next flagship phone
OnePlus 13 has reportedly been listed on a few certification websites, ahead of the anticipated debut of the company's flagship phone. The listings for the purported handset on the sites reveal some details, including connectivity and camera speciation's. The company is yet to announce plans to launch a successor to the OnePlus 12, which is tipped to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite) chipset that is expected to be unveiled at Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit on October 21.

OnePlus 13 Models Listed on Certification Websites

A OnePlus handset with two model numbers — CPH2645 and CPH2653 — was spotted on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) website by 91Mobiles. The entries for both models suggest that the upcoming smartphone, believed to be the OnePlus 13, will offer 5G, 4G LTE, W-Fi, Bluetooth, and Near Field Communication (NFC) connectivity.

Meanwhile, one of the model numbers mentioned above has also been listed on the TUV Rheinland website, and the listing for a new CPH2645 model appears to confirm that the smartphone will be manufactured by OnePlus. However, this entry does not provide any meaningful information related to the smartphone's specifications.

The publication also identified a listing for the same model number (CPH2645) on the Camera FV-5 database, which gives is a look at some of the specifications of the purported OnePlus 13. It is worth noting that some of the specifications could be higher due to pixel binning technology.

It will reportedly be equipped with a 50-megapixel camera (the Camera FV-5 entry states it will have a 12.6-megapixel primary sensor) along with an f/1.9 aperture and support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). It can capture images with a resolution of 4,096x3,072 pixels, as per the listing.

The entry also reveals that the OnePlus 13 might be equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera (the entry states it will sport a 4-megapixel sensor), with an f/2.4 aperture and EIS. This camera is said to be capable of capturing images at a resolution of 2,304x1,728 pixels.

More details about the OnePlus 13 are likely to surface online in the days leading up to its debut. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite) chip is expected to be announced on October 21, which means that the OnePlus 13 could be introduced in China in the coming days or week, following by a launch in global markets.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13 Specifications, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
