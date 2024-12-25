OnePlus 13 is set to launch in India and the global markets next month. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the Chinese company's current flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, has received a price cut on e-commerce platforms. Customers can purchase the smartphone with an initial discount to get it at a lower price than its list MRP. Additionally, there are bank offers available which can be used to take its price further down.

Combining all the offers, it can be purchased for as low as Rs. 52,999. Here's how.

OnePlus 12 Price Drop in India

OnePlus 12 has a launch price of Rs. 64,999 for the base 12GB+256GB variant. However, Amazon has rolled out an 8 percent discount on the smartphone, which translates to Rs. 5,000. Thus, it is currently selling on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 59,000.

Customers can also take advantage of bank offers. A flat discount of Rs. 7,000 is available on ICICI Bank Credit Card and One Card transactions. The same offer applies if buyers do not wish to pay the full amount in one go and opt for the EMI option. Amazon offers 3-month, 6-month, and 9-month EMI options on the OnePlus 12 (Review).

If both offers are applied, the price of the OnePlus 12 goes down as low as Rs. 52,999 on Amazon.

OnePlus 12 Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset runs on OxygenOS 14, which is based on Android 14.

For optics, OnePlus 12 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that is tuned by Hasselblad. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies. The smartphone packs a 5,400mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W wireless charging. OnePlus 12 also supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

