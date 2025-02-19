OnePlus 13 users can now use the Night Mode from the built-in camera app while capturing images using the in-app camera on Instagram. The smartphone maker worked with Instagram to bring its low-light photography feature to the photo and video sharing platform. Users will now be able to capture better photos in low light conditions, without switching between the Instagram app and the built-in camera app on the OnePlus 13. The company has yet to announce whether the feature will be supported on its other handsets.

OnePlus 13 Night Mode on Instagram: How it Works

A OnePlus Community post reveals how the new OnePlus 13 Night Mode on Instagram works. The company partnered with the Meta-owned platform to introduce the Night Mode feature on Instagram, and users must update to the latest version of the app in order to access the feature on the recently launched OnePlus flagship phone.

On the latest version of Instagram for Android, OnePlus 13 owners who want to click an image of a dimly lit subject or scene will see a new moon icon, while using the in-app camera on Instagram. This icon indicates that Night Mode has automatically been enabled, and it confirms that the phone is ready to capture low light photos.

Instagram will show users a Moon icon (left) to indicate Night Mode is active

Photo Credit: OnePlus

Once Night Mode is enabled, users can tap the shutter button, then hold the OnePlus 13 for a couple of seconds while the camera app captures the image. Once the image is processed, it can be posted to an Instagram story or shared as a post.

OnePlus says that Instagram's in-app camera will be able to use the same multi-frame processing that is available while using the Night Mode available on the built-in camera app. The process eliminates the need to switch from the Instagram app to the built-in camera on the OnePlus 13, to capture decent low-light photos.

There's no word from OnePlus on whether this feature will remain exclusive to the OnePlus 13, or whether models — such as the OnePlus 13R or last year's OnePlus 12 — will eventually be able to offer the same functionality while using the in-app camera on Instagram.