OnePlus 13 was launched in China on October 31. One of the standout features of the smartphone is its Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera. The company has now bolstered its feature set even further with the introduction of a new dedicated macro mode that lets users capture close-up images using the OnePlus 13's ultra-wide angle camera. Notably, this development comes ahead of the smartphone's anticipated debut in global markets.

OnePlus 13 Macro Mode Uses 50-Megapixel Ultrawide Camera for Macro Photography

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, OnePlus announced that its latest software update for the new OnePlus 13 in China introduces a new dedicated macro mode for close-up photography. It is denoted by a flower petal icon in the top right corner of the default camera app.

Following its rollout, users can take pictures with the macro mode using the smartphone's 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Since the OnePlus 13 is currently only available in China, the update is limited to the aforementioned region too.

For photography, the OnePlus 13 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup tuned by Hasselblad. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an f/1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera (3x optical, 6x in-sensor, 120x digital) with OIS and an f/2.6 aperture. There's also a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture on the front for selfies.

OnePlus 13 Specifications

OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x3168 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and an Adreno 830 GPU, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with 100W Flash Charge (wired) and 50W Flash Charge (wireless) support.