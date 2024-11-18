Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 13 Update Introduces Macro Mode on Default Camera App in China: How it Works

OnePlus 13 is expected to make its global debut soon.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2024 14:10 IST
OnePlus 13 Update Introduces Macro Mode on Default Camera App in China: How it Works

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

The macro mode is displayed as a flower petal icon on the OnePlus 13 camera app

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 has received a new software update in China
  • A new macro mode appears as an option in the default camera app's menu
  • OnePlus 13 features a triple rear camera setup tuned by Hasselblad
Advertisement

OnePlus 13 was launched in China on October 31. One of the standout features of the smartphone is its Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera. The company has now bolstered its feature set even further with the introduction of a new dedicated macro mode that lets users capture close-up images using the OnePlus 13's ultra-wide angle camera. Notably, this development comes ahead of the smartphone's anticipated debut in global markets.

OnePlus 13 Macro Mode Uses 50-Megapixel Ultrawide Camera for Macro Photography

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, OnePlus announced that its latest software update for the new OnePlus 13 in China introduces a new dedicated macro mode for close-up photography. It is denoted by a flower petal icon in the top right corner of the default camera app.

Following its rollout, users can take pictures with the macro mode using the smartphone's 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Since the OnePlus 13 is currently only available in China, the update is limited to the aforementioned region too.

For photography, the OnePlus 13 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup tuned by Hasselblad. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an f/1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera (3x optical, 6x in-sensor, 120x digital) with OIS and an f/2.6 aperture. There's also a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture on the front for selfies.

OnePlus 13 Specifications

OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x3168 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and an Adreno 830 GPU, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with 100W Flash Charge (wired) and 50W Flash Charge (wireless) support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13 Camera, OnePlus 13 Camera Features, OnePlus 13 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Nubia Z70 Ultra Design Revealed Ahead of November 21 Launch; Confirmed to Arrive in Three Colourways

Related Stories

OnePlus 13 Update Introduces Macro Mode on Default Camera App in China: How it Works
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10 Series Will Launch in China on November 26 With This Chipset
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Launch in India With a Smaller Battery
  3. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed; Chipset Details Surface Online
  4. Google Pixel Tablet 2 May Get Improved SoC, New Camera
  5. Here's When Apple Could Offer Gemini Integration With Apple Intelligence
  6. Apple Reportedly Plans to Discontinue This Popular iPhone Accessory
  7. Redmi K80 Series Will Launch in China With These Expected Specifications
  8. Apple Might Be Thinking of Making Its Own TV Set, but There's a Catch
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Update Introduces Macro Mode on Default Camera App in China: How it Works
  2. Octopuses May Become Earth's Next Dominant Species if Humans Go Extinct, Claims New Study
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Settles Around $90,500 Mark as Prices of Ether and Other Altcoins Rise 
  4. Google Docs Gets Upgraded With Gemini-Powered Text-to-Image Generation Feature
  5. AI Technology Detects Cancerous Brain Tumours in 10 Seconds During Surgery
  6. Google Gemini Integration With Apple Intelligence Reportedly Delayed to 2025
  7. Nubia Z70 Ultra Design Revealed Ahead of November 21 Launch; Confirmed to Arrive in Three Colourways
  8. Apple Reportedly Plans to Discontinue Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter
  9. Google Pixel Tablet 2 Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Improved SoC, New Camera
  10. Apple Evaluating Development of Its Own TV Set Alongside Upcoming Smart Home Devices: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »