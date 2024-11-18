Technology News
Apple Reportedly Plans to Discontinue Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter

Apple first introduced the lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter alongside the iPhone 7 lineup in 2016.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 November 2024 13:14 IST
Apple Reportedly Plans to Discontinue Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter is priced at Rs. 900 in India

  • Apple is reported to discontinue lightning to headphone jack adapter
  • It is said to be listed as sold out in India, the US and other regions
  • The adapter was launched in 2016 alongside iPhone 7
Apple, with its iPhone 15 series, made the shift from its proprietary lightning port to the USB Type-C in compliance with the regulations made mandatory by the European Union (EU). Now, it appears that the Cupertino-based technology giant is planning to discontinue its accessories which feature a lightning port, starting with the lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack which enables users with older devices to connect certain accessories such as earphones, according to a report.

Apple to Discontinue Lightning Adapter

This information comes from MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, who claimed that Apple's lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter has been listed as “sold out” in Apple Store in the US and most other countries. In the regions where it is still available, the report speculates that it may be the case until the remaining inventory is exhausted.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify these claims, and the adapter is listed as “sold out” on the Apple Store India website, too. The adpater, however, can be found on ecommerce websites like Amazon.

Notably, Apple first introduced the lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter alongside the iPhone 7 lineup in 2016. It came bundled in the box with iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and iPhone X models, but subsequent launches did not get it as a free add-on. Instead, Apple continues to sell it on its website priced at Rs. 900. But if the claims are to be believed, those days might soon come to an end.

However, it is not the only Apple accessory which is speculated to reach its end of life. The same MacRumors contributor previously claimed that Apple was also planning to discontinue its wired EarPods that debuted alongside the iPhone 5 in 2012. First offered with a 3.5mm headphone jack, Apple later updated them with a lightning port, and then a USB Type-C port. This move was speculated to take place in September when Apple launched the iPhone 16 series but that did not happen. The report suggests that all three models have been listed as “non-carry forward” by US retailer Target.

Further reading: Apple Lightning Cable, Lightning to 3.5mm Adapter, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Pixel Tablet 2 Key Features Leaked; Tipped to Get Improved SoC, New Camera

