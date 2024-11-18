Nubia Z70 Ultra will be launched in China in the coming days, and the ZTE brand has started to reveal details about its upcoming flagship smartphone. Through multiple teasers posted to Weibo, Nubia has provided a first look at the phone in three colour options. The Nubia Z70 Ultra is confirmed to come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will feature a 6.85-inch 1.5K display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition chipset.

Nubia Z70 Ultra Design, Specifications Teased

Following the launch date announcement, Nubia published the first official images of the Nubia Z70 Ultra on Weibo. The renders show the phone in Amber, Black Seal, and Starry Sky Collection (translated from Chinese) colour options with thin bezels.

The Nubia Z70 Ultra's display doesn't have a notch or a hole for the selfie camera. The design language of the phone resembles that of the Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version with a few minor tweaks. The main rear camera is repositioned to the top left corner of the back panel, and it appears to have a smaller camera housing than its predecessor. The primary rear camera has a variable f/1.59 to f/4.0 aperture.

The Nubia Z70 Ultra is confirmed to be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition chip with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. This is believed to be an overclocked version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. RedMagic used the same variant on the Red Magic 10 Pro series. It will ship with IP68 and IP69 ratings, and it is confirmed to offer AI call translation and AI translation features.

Nubia previously confirmed that the Z70 Ultra will feature a 6.85-inch display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000nits of peak brightness and 95.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The BOE-made display is touted to offer 430ppi pixel density. Its bezels will measure 1.25mm, according to the company.

The launch of Nubia Z70 Ultra will take place on November 21 at 2:00pm (11:30am IST) in China, and the company is yet to announce plans to launch the handset in other markets.