OnePlus has officially confirmed that its upcoming OnePlus 15R will be the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm's newly-launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The new SoC is claimed to offer up to 36 percent boost in CPU performance and up to 11 percent better GPU output over the predecessor. It is also said to offer up to 46 percent enhanced AI capabilities compared to its predecessor. The OnePlus 15R is scheduled to launch in India in the second week of December, alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2. Both devices will be available via Amazon and the OnePlus online store.

Through a press release on Wednesday, OnePlus has officially announced that the OnePlus 15R will be the first smartphone to launch globally with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. This upcoming R-series device will succeed the OnePlus 13R, which featured the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform.



Photo Credit: OnePlus

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 has up to 3.8GHz peak clock speed. It features the company's custom-built Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Adreno GPU, and Hexagon NPU. It includes Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System with 6Rx antenna support, with a peak uplink speed of up to 3.5 Gbps. It has integrated FastConnect 7900 Mobile Connectivity System and offers Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor is advertised to deliver up to 36 percent increase in CPU performance over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Qualcomm also promises the new chip to deliver up to 11 percent increase in GPU performance and up to 46 percent AI performance over the predecessor.

OnePlus 15R: What We Know So Far

The OnePlus 15R is scheduled to go official in India on December 17. It will come with an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K dust and water resistance rating. The handset will be sold in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze colour variants via Amazon. It will be launched alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet.

Past rumours claimed that the OnePlus 15R will have a dual rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It is speculated to get a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The battery capacity of the phone could be 8,000mAh or more. It is likely to support 100W wired fast charging. The phone could offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.