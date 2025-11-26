Technology News
OpenAI Integrates ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode Directly Within the Chat Interface

Earlier, turning on the advanced Voice Mode opened a separate full-screen interface.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 November 2025 12:45 IST
OpenAI Integrates ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode Directly Within the Chat Interface

Photo Credit: Reuters

ChatGPT users can turn off the new experience from Settings

Highlights
  • Users will now be able to see and review the messages while speaking
  • Voice Mode responses will also include visual cards
  • The ChatGPT feature is available to all users on mobile and web
OpenAI, on Tuesday, rolled out a new quality-of-life feature to ChatGPT, the company's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot app. So far, using the advanced Voice Mode opened a new full-screen interface where users could have a two-way voice conversation with the AI. However, with the new update, this functionality has been integrated within the chat interface, removing the separation. The San Francisco-based AI giant highlighted that the new implementation will allow users to view the messages while having the voice conversation.

ChatGPT's Voice Mode Will Now Open in Chat

In a post on X, the official handle of OpenAI announced that it was redesigning how the advanced Voice Mode feature works within the platform. Notably, the Voice Mode is a two-way real-time voice conversation feature where the chatbot responds to the user in a human-like manner, matching the pitch and tonality. It was first introduced by the company in July 2024 to paid subscribers, and then expanded to the free tier in August 2025.

While earlier, the feature would open a separate full-screen interface, the new update allows users to speak with the AI while in the chat interface. One immediate benefit of the new capability is that users can now see and review the messages while engaged in a conversation. This also allows ChatGPT to show visuals such as maps, or help in shopping via its new Shopping Research tool.

Additionally, it also opens new capabilities that users could not earlier use with the Voice Mode conveniently. For instance, users can now ask the chatbot to generate an image and then review it without ending the session, and suggest any changes they'd like to make. Voice-based vibe coding with ChatGPT is now also possible with this integration.

However, in case users prefer the older setup and do not want to use Voice Mode within the chat interface, OpenAI has provided a way to turn off the new implementation. On the app, users will have to open the options menu (two horizontal lines on top left), tap on their name, and search for the Voice menu. On that page, users will have to toggle on the Separate mode option, and Voice Mode will open in the old style.


