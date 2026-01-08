Long battery life is a highly desirable feature in modern Android smartphones now. But beyond that, the ability to recharge the cell quickly is crucial, especially when you depend on your phone for almost all day-to-day tasks. So putting the phone on charge for over an hour is not always a practical idea in our day-to-day life for busy users, gamers and frequent travellers. Fortunately, many new handsets support fast charging, and some are quicker than others. If you're looking for a smartphone in India that can charge at an improved speed, then you are in the right place.

Here are some of the top smartphones in India that offer 80W or higher fast charging, including the Oppo A6 Pro, OnePlus 15R, Oppo Find X9 Pro, Realme P4 Pro 5G, and Vivo X300 Pro. They can refill large batteries much faster than traditional speeds, often reaching a full charge in under an hour and restoring a significant percentage in 15 to 30 minutes.

Oppo A6 Pro 5G

If you're looking for a newly launched smartphone in 2026 with 80W fast charging, the Oppo A6 Pro 5G is one of the best options. Launched last week in India, it boasts a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support. Oppo claims the phone can be fully charged from 0 to 100 percent in just 64 minutes.

Oppo A6 Pro 5G has a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset under the hood, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It has a dual rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The phone has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

For security, the Oppo A6 Pro 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports face unlock. It is IP69-rated for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Charging Speed: 80W (wired)

Display: 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset

RAM/Storage: 8GB LPDDR4x, up to 256GB of UFS 2.2

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 2-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh

Oppo A6 Pro 5G Price in India

The Oppo A6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 21,999 in India for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB of onboard storage variant is priced at Rs. 23,999. You can buy it in Aurora Gold and Cappuccino Brown colourways.

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R is another all-rounder smartphone with 80W wired fast charging support. This new model has a 7,400mAh battery and a 6.83-inch full-HD+ (1,272x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The phone carries up to 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

For optics, the OnePlus 15R offers a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary shooter alongside an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. You will also get a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. This model has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Charging Speed: 80W (wired fast charging)

Display: 6.83-inch full-HD+, AMOLED, up to 165Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset

RAM/Storage: 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra, Up to 512GB of UFS 4.1

Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 (main), 8-megapixel

Battery: 7,400mAh

OnePlus 15R Price in India

Price of OnePlus 15R starts at Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage model. The 512GB storage model costs Rs. 52,999. It is launched in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet colourways.

Oppo Find X9 Pro

The Oppo Find X9 Pro came as a camera-focused smartphone, but this flagship is a great option if fast charging speed is your priority. It has 80W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging support. The device also supports 10W reverse wireless charging. It has a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the Find X9 Pro has a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, alongside 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The rear camera setup of Oppo Find X9 Pro includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, it sports a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Key Specifications

Charging Speed: 80W SuperVOOC (wired), 50W AirVOOC (wireless)

Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, Up to 1TB storage Rear

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 200-megapixel (periscope telephoto) + 50-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle) + 2-megapixel (monochrome)

Battery: 7500mAh

Oppo Find X9 Pro Price in India

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB of RAM + 512GB of onboard storage option in India. You can purchase the phone in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colourways.

Realme P4 Pro 5G

The Realme P4 Pro 5G, launched in August last year, was part of our best picks with a 7,000mAh battery, but this P series device also offers 80W wired fast charging. This mid-range smartphone offers 10W reverse charging as well. It has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 4D Curve+ screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, alongside a dedicated HyperVision AI chipset.

On the rear, the Realme P4 Pro has a dual camera setup, with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 50-megapixel OV50D front camera. It has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone offers both IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Charging Speed: 80W (wired)

Display: 6.8-inch OLED, 144Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 8-megapixel (ultra-wide-angle)

Battery: 7000mAh

Realme P4 Pro 5G Price in India

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Top-end 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants cost Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. It is sold in Birch Wood, Dark Oak Wood and Midnight Ivy shades.

Vivo X300 Pro

The Vivo X300 Pro is the fifth option on this list, and this device takes fast charging a step further with 90W wired charging support. It houses a 6,510mAh battery and also supports 40W wireless charging. Additionally, the phone offers both IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo X300 Pro has a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,260×2,800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ support. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset alongside 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the Vivo X300 Pro has a triple camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 sensor, a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel wide-angle JN1 sensor. There is a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Key Specifications

Fast Charging: 90W (wired), 40W (wireless)

RAM and Storage: 116GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage

Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1.5K

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC

Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 200-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Battery: 6,510mAh

Vivo X300 Pro Price in India

The Vivo X300 Pro can be bought for Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is offered in Dune Gold and Elite Black colour options.