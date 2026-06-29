OnePlus may bring 185Hz refresh rate displays to more than just its flagship smartphones, with the OnePlus 16R and Nord 7 now also expected to receive the upgraded panels. A fresh leak indicates that the company is planning to introduce the new display technology across both premium and mid-range models. If the information proves accurate, OnePlus could replace its current 165Hz panels with 185Hz screens across several upcoming smartphones, including devices aimed at buyers outside China.

OnePlus Nord 7 Could Be Company's More Affordable Phone With a 185Hz Panel

A new post shared by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo suggests that OnePlus is preparing a wider rollout of 185Hz display technology. Instead of reserving the higher refresh rate for its flagship range, the company is said to be bringing it to its midrange as well, covering both premium and mid-range phones.

Since the OnePlus 16R and Nord 7 are expected to succeed the current OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus Nord 6, both of which feature 165Hz displays, they could adopt 185Hz panels if the company's reported strategy extends across its entire lineup.

If OnePlus extends the technology across its lineup as suggested, future successors to the company's current 165Hz-equipped models, including the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15T, Nord 6, Ace 6, Ace 6T, and Ace 6 Ultra, may also receive 185Hz displays. Notably, the Ace-branded phones and the OnePlus 15T are sold only in China, while the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, and Nord 6 are available in selected global markets.

The OnePlus 16R is not expected to arrive immediately because the OnePlus 15R was introduced in December 2025. Likewise, the Nord 7 is unlikely to launch in the near term, since the Nord 6 debuted in April 2026. Following the company's previous launch pattern, the two smartphones could be announced towards the end of 2026 and in early 2027, respectively.

Earlier reports have already hinted that the OnePlus 16 will debut with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. It has also been tipped to feature a 6.78-inch display supplied by BOE, along with bezels measuring under 1mm on all four sides.