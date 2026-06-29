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OnePlus to Bring 185Hz Displays to OnePlus 16R, OnePlus Nord 7 and Additional Models, Tipster Claims

Earlier leaks have already tipped the OnePlus 16 to feature a 185Hz BOE display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 June 2026 10:47 IST
OnePlus to Bring 185Hz Displays to OnePlus 16R, OnePlus Nord 7 and Additional Models, Tipster Claims

OnePlus 15R (pictured) sports a 165Hz display

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 16 series tipped to lead the 185Hz display rollout
  • OnePlus 16R could inherit flagship display technology
  • OnePlus Nord 7 may receive a major screen upgrade as well
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OnePlus may bring 185Hz refresh rate displays to more than just its flagship smartphones, with the OnePlus 16R and Nord 7 now also expected to receive the upgraded panels. A fresh leak indicates that the company is planning to introduce the new display technology across both premium and mid-range models. If the information proves accurate, OnePlus could replace its current 165Hz panels with 185Hz screens across several upcoming smartphones, including devices aimed at buyers outside China.

OnePlus Nord 7 Could Be Company's More Affordable Phone With a 185Hz Panel

A new post shared by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo suggests that OnePlus is preparing a wider rollout of 185Hz display technology. Instead of reserving the higher refresh rate for its flagship range, the company is said to be bringing it to its midrange as well, covering both premium and mid-range phones.

OnePlus 16R Discussion
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Since the OnePlus 16R and Nord 7 are expected to succeed the current OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus Nord 6, both of which feature 165Hz displays, they could adopt 185Hz panels if the company's reported strategy extends across its entire lineup.

If OnePlus extends the technology across its lineup as suggested, future successors to the company's current 165Hz-equipped models, including the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15T, Nord 6, Ace 6, Ace 6T, and Ace 6 Ultra, may also receive 185Hz displays. Notably, the Ace-branded phones and the OnePlus 15T are sold only in China, while the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, and Nord 6 are available in selected global markets.

The OnePlus 16R is not expected to arrive immediately because the OnePlus 15R was introduced in December 2025. Likewise, the Nord 7 is unlikely to launch in the near term, since the Nord 6 debuted in April 2026. Following the company's previous launch pattern, the two smartphones could be announced towards the end of 2026 and in early 2027, respectively.

Earlier reports have already hinted that the OnePlus 16 will debut with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. It has also been tipped to feature a 6.78-inch display supplied by BOE, along with bezels measuring under 1mm on all four sides.

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 15T

upcoming
OnePlus 15T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus 16R, OnePlus Nord 7, OnePlus 185Hz Display, OnePlus 16, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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OnePlus to Bring 185Hz Displays to OnePlus 16R, OnePlus Nord 7 and Additional Models, Tipster Claims
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