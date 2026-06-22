The OnePlus 13T was launched in China last year as the company's compact flagship smartphone. In subsequent months, a tweaked variant of the handset debuted in India as the OnePlus 13s. While it was believed that its successor, ubiquitously known as the OnePlus 15s, could launch this year, a tipster suggests that the company may not bring it to the Indian market after all. Apart from this, details surrounding the OnePlus 16 are also said to be uncertain.

Global Variant of OnePlus 15T Might Not Launch in India

According to tipster Yogesh Brar's post on X, the OnePlus 15s is not expected to launch in India. The purported handset was previously believed to be India-bound following the debut of the OnePlus 15T in China in March this year, and it was speculated that the global variant could feature similar hardware.

Y'all have been asking about OnePlus 16 India release



So, nothing is finalized as of now..



15s on the other hand is not launching, it's time to MOVE ON! — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 18, 2026

This means that the launch of the OnePlus 15s in India may not be on the cards after all. The move would mark a significant departure from the company's 2025 approach, where the China-exclusive OnePlus 13T was brought to India as the OnePlus 13s.

If the claim is accurate, it would mark a notable departure from OnePlus' approach in 2025. The company launched the OnePlus 13T as its first compact flagship in China, before bringing a modified version to India under the OnePlus 13s branding. It was introduced as a compact alternative to larger flagship smartphones, including the company's own flagship OnePlus 13.

The X post has also raised some uncertainty around OnePlus' flagship lineup. The company launched the OnePlus 15 in China in October 2025, followed by its India debut in November. Its successor, widely known as the OnePlus 16, was also expected to launch around a similar timeline. However, Brar suggested that plans for its India debut have yet to be finalised.

In recent months, it appears that OnePlus has shifted its attention to the mid-range segment, particularly the lineup. It introduced the OnePlus Nord 6 series earlier this year, comprising the OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE 6, and Nord CE 6 Lite models. Additionally, the company is also gearing up to introduce an entirely new smartphone in India, dubbed the OnePlus N6, on June 30.

As always, readers should take the news surrounding the OnePlus 15s and OnePlus 16 with caution, as it is based on unofficial reports. The company has yet to announce any future plans for the Indian market.