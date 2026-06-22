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OnePlus 15s Unlikely to Launch in India, OnePlus 16 Debut Remains Uncertain, Tipster Claims

Brar suggested that plans for the India debut of the purported flagship OnePlus 16 have yet to be finalised.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 June 2026 12:08 IST
OnePlus 15s Unlikely to Launch in India, OnePlus 16 Debut Remains Uncertain, Tipster Claims

OnePlus 13s was launched in India in June 2025

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 15s’ India launch may not be on the cards, claims tipster
  • Brar suggested that plans for OnePlus 16 India launch are not finalised
  • The company is gearing up to introduce OnePlus N6 on June 30
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The OnePlus 13T was launched in China last year as the company's compact flagship smartphone. In subsequent months, a tweaked variant of the handset debuted in India as the OnePlus 13s. While it was believed that its successor, ubiquitously known as the OnePlus 15s, could launch this year, a tipster suggests that the company may not bring it to the Indian market after all. Apart from this, details surrounding the OnePlus 16 are also said to be uncertain.

Global Variant of OnePlus 15T Might Not Launch in India

According to tipster Yogesh Brar's post on X, the OnePlus 15s is not expected to launch in India. The purported handset was previously believed to be India-bound following the debut of the OnePlus 15T in China in March this year, and it was speculated that the global variant could feature similar hardware.

This means that the launch of the OnePlus 15s in India may not be on the cards after all. The move would mark a significant departure from the company's 2025 approach, where the China-exclusive OnePlus 13T was brought to India as the OnePlus 13s.

If the claim is accurate, it would mark a notable departure from OnePlus' approach in 2025. The company launched the OnePlus 13T as its first compact flagship in China, before bringing a modified version to India under the OnePlus 13s branding. It was introduced as a compact alternative to larger flagship smartphones, including the company's own flagship OnePlus 13.

The X post has also raised some uncertainty around OnePlus' flagship lineup. The company launched the OnePlus 15 in China in October 2025, followed by its India debut in November. Its successor, widely known as the OnePlus 16, was also expected to launch around a similar timeline. However, Brar suggested that plans for its India debut have yet to be finalised.

In recent months, it appears that OnePlus has shifted its attention to the mid-range segment, particularly the lineup. It introduced the OnePlus Nord 6 series earlier this year, comprising the OnePlus Nord 6, Nord CE 6, and Nord CE 6 Lite models. Additionally, the company is also gearing up to introduce an entirely new smartphone in India, dubbed the OnePlus N6, on June 30.

As always, readers should take the news surrounding the OnePlus 15s and OnePlus 16 with caution, as it is based on unofficial reports. The company has yet to announce any future plans for the Indian market.

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Further reading: OnePlus 15s, OnePlus 15s India Launch, OnePlus 15s Specifications, OnePlus 16, OnePlus 16 India Launch, OnePlus 16 Specifications, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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