Technology News

OnePlus Buds 3 Price, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of January 4 Launch

OnePlus Buds 3 are expected to get 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 January 2024 09:26 IST
OnePlus Buds 3 Price, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of January 4 Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds 3 will be offered in Clear Sea Blue and Space Grey

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds 3 earphones are seen with a monotonous design
  • These true wireless earphones will likely get an IP55 rating
  • The OnePlus Buds 3 could support 44 hours of battery life
Advertisement

OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earphones are confirmed to launch in China on January 4, alongside the OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone. The company has already revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming true wireless earphones. Even though they dropped the 'Pro' moniker this year, they are expected to succeed the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, which were unveiled in January 2023. Ahead of the launch, a new report online has suggested the price point of the OnePlus Buds 3 and has listed a few key specifications of the earphones.

A report by Allround-PC claims that the OnePlus Buds 3 are likely to be priced at EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 9,000). The company has already confirmed that the earphones will be offered in Clear Sea Blue and Space Grey (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The OnePlus Buds 3 are expected to be equipped with a 10.4mm driver and a 6mm tweeter, according to the report. The earphones are said to offer 48dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support and offer Google Fast Pair and dual connectivity. These true wireless earphones may also arrive with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance, which should make them suitable for wear during sporting activities and in the rain.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed in a Weibo post that the OnePlus Buds 3 may offer a 3D surround sound experience and support LHDC 5.0. These earphones are also likely to offer a total battery life of up to 44 hours. They have previously been tipped to offer up to 33 hours of playback time along with the case.

An earlier leak also suggested that the OnePlus Buds 3 are expected to pack a 58mAh battery in each earbud and a 520mAh battery in the storage case with 4.5W input and 1.2W output support. The earphones have also been tipped to support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

They will debut in China on January 4 but their global launch has not yet been confirmed. These TWS earphones may come to the global markets, including India and Europe, later in the month, possibly alongside the OnePlus 12R on January 23.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Buds 3, OnePlus Buds 3 launch, OnePlus Buds 3 Price, OnePlus Buds 3 specifications, OnePlus Ace 3 launch, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Indian Railways Working on 'Super App' With Features Offered by Multiple Apps: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus Buds 3 Price, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of January 4 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 13 Series Price in India, Colour Options Tipped Before Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Pre-Order Details, Specifications Leak Online
  3. Poco X6 Pro Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of January 11 India Launch
  4. Moto G34 5G Tipped to Launch in India Next Week
  5. iPhone 15 Gets Discounted on Flipkart: Check New Price
  6. Xiaomi HyperOS Rollout in India to Start With These Devices
  7. OnePlus Buds 3 Price, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Set for January 17; Galaxy AI Incoming
  9. iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Feature Larger Displays Again
  10. Poco M6 Pro 4G to Launch Globally on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset
  2. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Set for January 17, Galaxy S24 Series Expected; Pre-Reservations Begin in India
  3. OnePlus Buds 3 Price, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of January 4 Launch
  4. Indian Railways Working on 'Super App' With Features Offered by Multiple Apps: Report
  5. Poco M6 Pro 4G Global Launch Date Set for January 11; Price, Specifications Leaked Via Online Listing
  6. WhatsApp Drops Support for Unlimited Chat Backups on Google Drive With Latest Beta Update: Report
  7. Moto G34 5G Tipped to Launch in India on January 9
  8. Oppo Find X7 Leaks in New Hands-on Video Ahead of January 8 Launch
  9. Poco X6 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked Via Online Listing Ahead of India Launch
  10. Oppo Reno 11 Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Rear Panel Design Teased Ahead of Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »