OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Colour, RAM, Storage Options for India Leak Online

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will be launched at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event in New Delhi on January 23.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 December 2023 19:11 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 was launched in China earlier this month

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12R model might include up to 256GB of storage
  • OnePlus 12R is said to be available in cool blue and iron gray shades
  • OnePlus 12R could arrive as an affordable version of OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are all set to hit the Indian market on January 23. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has surfaced online hinting at their colour, RAM, and storage options. The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are said to come with up to 16GB RAM. The former could pack up to 512GB of onboard storage, while the OnePlus 12R might include up to 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 12 is already available in China. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) claimed on X that the Indian variant of the OnePlus 12 will come in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage options and Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colour options. The OnePlus 12R is tipped to debut in 8GB + 128GB, 16GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. It is said to be available in Cool Blue and Iron Gray shades.

OnePlus has already announced that the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will be launched at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event in New Delhi on January 23.

The OnePlus 12 was launched in China earlier this month with an initial price tag of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It is available in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White hues. The phone runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and sports a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is equipped with a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

For optics, a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit is available along with a 32-megapixel front camera. The OnePlus 12 gets up to 1TB of UFS 4 inbuilt storage and houses a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R is anticipated to arrive as an affordable version of the OnePlus 12. It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could get a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera at the back.

