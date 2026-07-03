Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Ace 7 Series Tipped to Feature 185Hz Display, 9,000mAh Battery

OnePlus Ace 7 series could feature a 6.78-inch flat display with 1.5K resolution and 185Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 July 2026 18:34 IST
OnePlus Ace 7 Series Tipped to Feature 185Hz Display, 9,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra has a 8,600mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 7 series could include two models
  • They are said to house a 9,000mAh battery
  • The duo could include active fan cooling
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 6 was released in October last year with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra debuted earlier this year with MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 processor. Now, OnePlus appears to be busy preparing the next-generation Ace 7 lineup. A new leak has suggested key specifications of the upcoming smartphones. They are currently said to be in the engineering sample stage. OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Ace 7 Pro and the standard Ace 7 models this time. They could run on Snapdragon chipsets and carry a 9,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Ace 7 Series Specifications (Anticipated)

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, on Weibo, claimed that a new iteration of the sub-series is in the works and the engineering prototypes are powered by Snapdragon chipsets. One engineering sample is said to include the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (SM8850), while the other model is tipped to feature a custom version of the same chipset bearing the model number SM8850Q.

Further, the prototypes are tipped to feature a 6.78-inch flat display with 1.5K resolution and 185Hz refresh rate. They are said to house a 9,000mAh battery with support for either 100W or 120W fast charging. The duo could include active fan cooling and is said to feature a minimalist build.

The tipster further states that the Pro model in the lineup will have a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, based on Samsung's JN5 sensor. This is not finalised and may change before final launch.

The post doesn't explicitly mention the names of these upcoming phones, but the comments indicate that the tipster is talking about the OnePlus Ace 7 series. The leaked specifications also match earlier Ace 7 leaks. However, these details should be considered with a pinch of salt until OnePlus officially confirms the existence of the Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro.

The OnePlus Ace 6 was launched in October 2025 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 7,800mAh battery. The Ultra model was released in April this year with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and an 8,600mAh battery. Both phones have 165hz refresh rate displays.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Pro, OnePlus Ace 7 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Rolls Out Primary Device Support on iPad, Tests New Setup Screen for Android Tablets: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 7 Series Tipped to Feature 185Hz Display, 9,000mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Mobile Offers 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus, Nothing and More
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Pack Bigger Battery Than iPhone 18 Pro Max
  3. iPhone 18 Pro Max Might Arrive With Apple's Biggest Battery Yet
  4. Alienware 15 Arrives in India as Dell's Most Affordable Gaming Laptop Yet
  5. Asus Vivobook 15 (2026) Launched in India Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Sale Events
  6. Flipkart GOAT Sale: Top Early Deals on Smartphones, Tablets and More
  7. Vivo X500 Camera Details Surface Online After X500 Pro Max Leaks
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Drop Below Rs. 85,000 in Amazon's Prime Day Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Receives Final Software Update With Latest Security Patches, Bug Fixes and Improvements
  2. Nokia 235 4G (2026), 215 4G (2026) Launched Alongside Nokia 210 4G, and 200 4G With AI Assistant Button
  3. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Battery Details Leaked; Could Top iPhone 18 Pro Max's Battery Capacity
  4. OnePlus Ace 7 Series Tipped to Feature 185Hz Display, 9,000mAh Battery
  5. WhatsApp Rolls Out Primary Device Support on iPad, Tests New Setup Screen for Android Tablets: Report
  6. Government Directs App Stores to Remove Malicious Apps Used to Disrupt E-Rickshaw Operations: Report
  7. Sony Reportedly Restructures Disc Factory After Announcing End of Physical Game Discs on PlayStation
  8. Maharashtra Legislature Passes Amendment to Bring Virtual Digital Assets Under Depositor Protection Law
  9. Redmi 17 5G NCC, SIRIM Certification Listings Reportedly Reveal Battery and Charging Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27+ Said to Feature 'Privacy Display'; Ultra Model Might Get Selfie Camera Upgrade
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »