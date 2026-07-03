OnePlus Ace 6 was released in October last year with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra debuted earlier this year with MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 processor. Now, OnePlus appears to be busy preparing the next-generation Ace 7 lineup. A new leak has suggested key specifications of the upcoming smartphones. They are currently said to be in the engineering sample stage. OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Ace 7 Pro and the standard Ace 7 models this time. They could run on Snapdragon chipsets and carry a 9,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Ace 7 Series Specifications (Anticipated)

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, on Weibo, claimed that a new iteration of the sub-series is in the works and the engineering prototypes are powered by Snapdragon chipsets. One engineering sample is said to include the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (SM8850), while the other model is tipped to feature a custom version of the same chipset bearing the model number SM8850Q.

Further, the prototypes are tipped to feature a 6.78-inch flat display with 1.5K resolution and 185Hz refresh rate. They are said to house a 9,000mAh battery with support for either 100W or 120W fast charging. The duo could include active fan cooling and is said to feature a minimalist build.

The tipster further states that the Pro model in the lineup will have a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, based on Samsung's JN5 sensor. This is not finalised and may change before final launch.

The post doesn't explicitly mention the names of these upcoming phones, but the comments indicate that the tipster is talking about the OnePlus Ace 7 series. The leaked specifications also match earlier Ace 7 leaks. However, these details should be considered with a pinch of salt until OnePlus officially confirms the existence of the Ace 7 and Ace 7 Pro.

The OnePlus Ace 6 was launched in October 2025 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 7,800mAh battery. The Ultra model was released in April this year with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and an 8,600mAh battery. Both phones have 165hz refresh rate displays.

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