OnePlus Nord 3 was launched by the company in India on Wednesday. The Chinese smartphone maker's latest Nord-series handset is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC along with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is also equipped with the tri-state alert slider that is usually found on the company's high-end phones. OnePlus has also included an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Nord 3 price in India, availability

OnePlus Nord 3 price in India is set at Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 16GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 37,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase in Misty Green and Tempest Gray colour options. It will go on sale via the company's website and Amazon on July 15.

OnePlus Nord 3 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord 3 runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The handset sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate that is capable of switching between 40Hz - 120Hz and a pixel density of 450ppi. OnePlus says the screen has HDR10+ support, along with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video HDR content.

For photos and videos, the newly launched OnePlus Nord 3 is equipped with a 50-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS support. It also features an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor and a 112-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The OnePlus Nord 3 offers up to 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

According to OnePlus, the handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. It is equipped with the company's tri-state alert slider and has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

