OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro With Up to 44 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro offers up to 49dB active noise cancellation (ANC).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2024 19:30 IST
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro With Up to 44 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro seen in Soft Jade colourway

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro have 12.4mm dynamic drivers
  • The TWS earphones are equipped with a three-mic system
  • The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro earbuds have an IP55 rating
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro was launched alongside the OnePlus Nord 4 at the company's Summer Launch Event on Tuesday. The earphones offer up to 49dB active noise cancellation (ANC), dual-device connectivity and customisable equaliser settings. These true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are compatible with the Hey Melody app and are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 44 hours. The earphones also come with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance and the three-mic system is said to ensure a clearer call experience.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro price in India, availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 3,299 and will be available for purchase in the country starting July 20 via the official website. The earphones are offered in two colour options — Soft Jade and Starry Black.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro specifications, features

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and each earbud has a three-mic system. The latter is claimed to improve noise cancellation features during phone calls and help provide a clear, seamless experience. The earphones also support up to 49dB of ANC including a transparency mode. 

The newly launched OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is compatible with the Hey Melody application. Users can manage noise cancellation levels and customise equalisation settings using this app. The ANC levels can be accessed in three presets — mild, moderate and max. The earphones also support Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, as well as SBC and AAC audio codecs.

OnePlus has packed a 440mAh battery into the Nord Buds 3 Pro charging case, while each earbud has a 58mAh cell. Without ANC, the TWS earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 44 hours including the case, on a single charge. The case supports USB Type-C charging and 10 minutes of fast charging is said to offer a playback time of up to 11 hours. The earbuds come with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. Each earbud weighs 4.4g and the case weighs 38.2g.

  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • IP55 Rating
  • Dual connectivity
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • No IP rating for the case
  • No lossless codec support
Colour Green
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro India launch, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro price in India, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Nord 4 and Pad 2 Will Come With AI Speak, Clear Face and Other AI Features
Google AI Overviews Reportedly Pared Back Further, Shows for Just 7 Percent of All Searches

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro With Up to 44 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
