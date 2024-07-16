OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were unveiled alongside the OnePlus Nord 4 on Tuesday. They offer up to 49dB active noise cancellation (ANC), dual-device connectivity, and customisable equaliser settings. The earphones offer a battery life of up to 44 hours, including the charging case. The earphones have an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance and are compatible with the Hey Melody app. These TWS earphones also sport a three-mic system, which is claimed to ensure a clearer call experience.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Design and Features: Chic, dual-tone finish

Size: 29.99 x 20.30 x 23.87mm (Buds); 66.60 x 51.24 x 24.83mm (Case)

Weight: 4.4g (Each bud); 38.2g (Case)

Water and dust resistance: IP55 (Buds only)

Colours: Soft Jade, Starry Black

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro earbuds come with a traditional in-ear design and have silicone ear tips, which are offered in three sizes — S, M and L. The medium size fit me quite comfortably. The stem is wider down below, which offers a better grip while wearing and/or adjusting the earbuds. The touch controls are focused towards the upper, narrower part of the stem, which also features a distinct, elongated indentation. This variance makes it easier for users to locate the position of the touch controls.

The in-ear design of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro allows for a comfortable fit

The charging case of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro has a dual-tone finish, which gives it a premium look. Although they are available in two colour options, I received the review unit in the Soft Jade shade. The top of the pebble-like case appears in a shiny green hue, while the rest of the body sports a lighter green with scattered small, white spots. This does not look very different from that of an unpolished jade rock. The earphones and the case, are lightweight and easy to carry around and use.

The case has a USB Type-C charging port at the bottom. The case also has a button next to the port, which allows users to connect to the second device. There is also a small LED light at the front of the case, under the branding, indicating the earphones' battery level. The individual earbuds, with an IP55 rating, have charging connectors at the bottom of the stems. This prevents direct contact of the metallic connectors to the skin.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro App and Specifications: Effortless, effective

Driver: 12.4mm dynamic driver

Companion App: Hey Melody

Gesture controls: Yes

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are compatible with the Hey Melody application. The layout of the app is straightforward and easy to use. One of the first things it shows is the battery percentage of the earphones and the charging case (when open). Then there are the noise cancellation modes - Noise Cancellation, Off and Transparency.

If you select the first option, you can choose the intensity of the noise cancellation from another section — Mild, Moderate, Max and Smart. The initial three options are self-explanatory; you can adjust them based on your needs and the level of respite you seek from your surrounding sounds. The ‘smart' mode makes this decision for you. It analyses the amount of disturbance around you and selects the intensity of noise cancellation to implement.

The Hey Melody app is easy to access and use

These choices are accompanied by a Personalised noise cancellation feature, where the noise cancellation is customised based on your auditory canal structure and earbud fit. To enable this, you have to toggle it on and wait for the earphones to perform a small test. However, I did not experience any drastic change in ANC functions with or without this feature.

You can also manage the touch controls and customise equalisation settings through the app. A few EQ presets are available, which we will discuss in the next section. A dedicated, low-latency Game Mode allows for a seamless, lag-free gaming and audio-visual experience. The earphones also allow dual connectivity, which will enable users to connect the earphones to two electronic devices simultaneously.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro has 12.4mm dynamic drivers and a three-mic system. They offer up to 49dB of ANC and a total battery life of up to 44 hours. The charging case carries a 440mAh battery, while each earbud has a 58mAh cell. The earbuds also come with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. The case does not carry any such certification and supports USB Type-C charging. The earphones support Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and SBC and AAC audio codecs.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro offers an impressive battery life

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Performance and Battery Life: Big bass, bigger battery

ANC: 49dB

Battery: 58mAh (Bud), 440mAh (Case)

Fast Charging: Yes (claimed 10 minutes for up to 11 hours)

Bluetooth: v5.4

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro allows users to choose between three larger noise cancellation modes: on, off, and transparent. While transparency mode allows some environmental noises to get through, the ‘ANC on' mode can be further categorised into three levels of intensities — mild, moderate and max. The maximum amount of ANC offers decent noise cancellation, but you can still hear some low-frequency sounds, like the whirring of the fan. However, it manages to drown out common disturbances like people talking or some kitchen appliances being used, and it does so without much unnecessary pressure on the ears.

The sound experience offered by the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is bass-heavy. This is good for punchy, upbeat tracks, but the details of the mids and the trebles can often sound muddled into a flat tone. The Hey Melody app offers users three presets aside from the six-band customisable equaliser — Balanced, Serenade and Bass. There is also a dedicated BassWave mode, which provides a more pronounced bass experience.

Bass-heavy tracks like Hysteria by Muse or Sir Duke by Stevie Wonder are delightful to listen to with the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. The earphones are also an adequate and trusted companion while listening to podcasts or watching movies and shows. They may not offer a theatre-like enriched experience, but have a steady and clear connection. Even with the Balanced or Serenade modes of preset equalisations, there are not many mid or treble details that the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro offers.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro earphones and charging case are lightweight and easy to carry around

As far as connectivity is concerned, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro allows dual device connectivity and supports Google Fast Pair. They connect smoothly with two electronic devices, which include a smartphone and a laptop, in my case, and offer an almost lag-free experience. These earphones do not support any lossless audio codec. They come with SBC and AAC support alongside Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. However, given the price range and accompanying features, this choice is not surprising for audio product manufacturers.

The noise cancellation-backed three-mic system provides the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro users with a clear, uninterrupted call experience. Even in an environment with considerable disturbances, like a busy shop, the voice is quite comprehensible.

The battery life of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro are one of the most impressive aspects of the earphones. Without ANC and alongside the charging case, they are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 44 hours on a single charge. The earphones can offer up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge without the ANC. However, with the ANC on Max mode, only the earphones offer playback time drops to about six hours.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro earphones also support fast charging technology, which offers a total battery life of up to 11 hours with only 10 minutes of charge, without ANC, at 50 percent volume. The case supports USB Type-C wired charging.

The wider bottom of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro stem allows for better grip

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: Verdict

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro at Rs. 3,299 are a good option for budget TWS earphones for casual use, especially if you prefer a bass-heavy sound experience. The stylish appearance and the comfortable fit are big wins for these earphones, alongside the battery performance. If you are someone who is wary of having to keep up with the recharge schedule of all your gadgets, these could be your best friend. Without ANC and with moderate usage, they can last for up to two days on a single charge.

If you have a slightly flexible budget, you can consider the CMF Buds Pro 2, which is said to offer up to 43 hours of total battery life and up to 50dB of ANC. The sound experience comes with a few more details owing to their dual-driver system of an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm micro planar tweeter. With the companion Nothing X app, you can also enjoy ChatGPT integration with these earphones. They are currently retailing in India at Rs. 4,299.