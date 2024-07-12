Technology News
OnePlus Nord 4 Confirmed to Receive Four Android OS Updates; Company Reveals Increased Battery Longevity

OnePlus Nord 4 is also scheduled to receive security updates for one year longer than the flagship OnePlus 12.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 12 July 2024 12:01 IST
OnePlus Nord 4 Confirmed to Receive Four Android OS Updates; Company Reveals Increased Battery Longevity

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 4 is confirmed to feature a metal unibody made from aluminium

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to run on Android 14 out-of-the-box
  • This means the phone could receive updates up to Android 18
  • The OnePlus Nord 4 will be launched globally on July 16
OnePlus Nord 4 will be launched by the company at its Summer Launch event that is scheduled for next week, and details of the phone are now being revealed ahead of its debut. The midrange smartphone is set to become the handset with the longest overall software support window offered by OnePlus to date, even beating more expensive models such as the flagship OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus Open. Meanwhile, the firm has also revealed that the OnePlus Nord 4 is equipped with a battery that offers greater longevity than its predecessor.

OnePlus Nord 4 Software Support Window Announced

Ahead of the upcoming OnePlus Summer Launch event that will take place on July 16 at 6:30pm IST, the company has created a microsite on its website teasing various details of the upcoming devices. The OnePlus Nord 4 is scheduled to receive four Android OS updates, which means that it will get the same number of OS updates as the OnePlus 12, the company's current-generation flagship smartphone.

The four-year update window matches that of the OnePlus 12 as well as rivals Samsung's midrange smartphones such as the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. Unlike these handsets, which are promised to get five years of security updates, OnePlus says the Nord 4 will get six years of security patches. However, the company hasn't revealed whether these will be rolled out on a monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly basis.

OnePlus Nord Battery Longevity Features Revealed

OnePlus has also confirmed that the Nord 4 will be equipped with a battery with improved longevity compared to its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 3. It is certified to retain over 80 percent of its capacity over a four-year period, after 1,600 charging cycles, according to the company.

While the company is yet to reveal all of the smartphone's specifications, including the actual battery capacity, recent reports have given us a fair idea of what to expect from the OnePlus Nord 4. It is said to run on a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm, pack a 5,500mAh battery, and sport an AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution. Details related to pricing and availability will be announced at the upcoming OnePlus Summer Launch event on July 16.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Transcription Feature for Voice Messages

