OnePlus Nord 4 could feature a 6.74-inch OLED Tianma U8+ display with 1.5K resolution.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 July 2024 18:12 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 3 has a triple camera setup on the back

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 4 is said to carry a dual rear camera setup
  • It could be launched alongside OnePlus Buds 3 Pro and OnePlus Watch 2R
  • OnePlus Nord 4 is tipped to ship with Android 14
OnePlus Nord 3 powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC was launched in India in July last year. OnePlus now seems to be preparing to take the wraps off its successor, the OnePlus Nord 4. The Chinese tech brand is yet to confirm the arrival of the new Nord series phone, but ahead of the formal announcement, a tipster has revealed its alleged render, India launch date, price and specifications. The OnePlus Nord 4 could run on Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. It is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord 4 launch date leaked

Tipster Sanju Choudhary on X claimed that the OnePlus Nord 4 will be launched in India on July 16. It is said to be priced at Rs. 31,999. The handset could be unveiled alongside the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro and OnePlus Watch 2R. The leak also provides insights into the design and specifications of the phone.

The alleged render of OnePlus Nord 4 attached in the post offers a vague look at the rear design of the handset. It seems to have a dual-tone design and a dual rear camera unit. The camera sensors are arranged horizontally in the top left corner, marking a shift from OnePlus Nord 3's rear design. The successor features a vertically arranged triple camera setup on the back.

OnePlus Nord 4 specifications (leaked)

The OnePlus Nord 4 is tipped to ship with Android 14 and OnePlus may provide three years of security updates and four generations of Android updates for the phone. It could feature a 6.74-inch OLED Tianma U8+ display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 2,150nits peak brightness. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord 4 is said to carry a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultrawide angle sensor. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 sensor. The handset could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual speakers. Connectivity options on the phone might include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and IR blaster. It is likely to feature an X-axis linear motor and alert slider.

OnePlus is anticipated to pack a 5,500mAh battery on the OnePlus Nord 4 with 100W fast charging support.

The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 3V, which was launched in China in March. The latter was released with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB option.

 

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Good display
  • Powerful performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent primary camera performance
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Competition offers better IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 3 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India, OnePlus Nord 4 Specifications, OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
[Exclusive] Snapdragon Chipsets Ready to Offer Apple-Like ChatGPT Integration, Says Qualcomm CMO Don McGuire
Bitget Working With FIU-IND to Obtain Licensing to Operate in ‘Key Market’ India

