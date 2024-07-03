OnePlus Nord 3 powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC was launched in India in July last year. OnePlus now seems to be preparing to take the wraps off its successor, the OnePlus Nord 4. The Chinese tech brand is yet to confirm the arrival of the new Nord series phone, but ahead of the formal announcement, a tipster has revealed its alleged render, India launch date, price and specifications. The OnePlus Nord 4 could run on Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. It is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary on X claimed that the OnePlus Nord 4 will be launched in India on July 16. It is said to be priced at Rs. 31,999. The handset could be unveiled alongside the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro and OnePlus Watch 2R. The leak also provides insights into the design and specifications of the phone.

The alleged render of OnePlus Nord 4 attached in the post offers a vague look at the rear design of the handset. It seems to have a dual-tone design and a dual rear camera unit. The camera sensors are arranged horizontally in the top left corner, marking a shift from OnePlus Nord 3's rear design. The successor features a vertically arranged triple camera setup on the back.

OnePlus Nord 4 specifications (leaked)

The OnePlus Nord 4 is tipped to ship with Android 14 and OnePlus may provide three years of security updates and four generations of Android updates for the phone. It could feature a 6.74-inch OLED Tianma U8+ display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 2,150nits peak brightness. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord 4 is said to carry a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultrawide angle sensor. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 sensor. The handset could feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual speakers. Connectivity options on the phone might include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and IR blaster. It is likely to feature an X-axis linear motor and alert slider.

OnePlus is anticipated to pack a 5,500mAh battery on the OnePlus Nord 4 with 100W fast charging support.

The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 3V, which was launched in China in March. The latter was released with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB option.