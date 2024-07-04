OnePlus has announced the date of its Summer Launch Event, where it is expected to introduce a few new products. Among them are the OnePlus Nord 4, Watch 2R and Buds 3 Pro. The devcies have been doing rounds of the rumour mill over the past few weeks. The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 3V, which launched in China in March this year. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Watch 2R could be a slightly altered version of the existing OnePlus Watch 2, which was unveiled at the MWC 2024 in February.

OnePlus Summer Launch Event date, expected launches

The company revealed on an official microsite that the OnePlus Summer Launch Event would be held on July 16 in Milan, Italy. The invitation appears to be imprinted on a metal plate, the words on which suggest that one of the upcoming products is a smartphone with a metal build. However, it has not yet confirmed the launches that are expected during the event.

Speculation around the same suggest that the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be introduced on the day. This is backed further by a teaser shared by the OnePlus India X handle, which shows the word "nord" in a metallic, silver colourway. This also suggests an imminent India launch of the handset.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) claimed in an X post that the company is expected to unveil three products during its OnePlus Summer Launch Event — the OnePlus Nord 4, the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro, and the OnePlus Watch 2R.

OnePlus Nord 4 features (expected)

Said to succeed the OnePlus Nord 3, the Nord 4 has previously been tipped to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus 3V, which was launched in China in March. As per a recent report, the phone is expected to sport a 6.74-inch 120Hz 1.5K OLED Tianma U8+ display and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. The handset is likely to come with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It has been tipped to be priced at Rs. 31,999 in India.

OnePlus Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Watch 2R features (expected)

A recent leak suggested that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is expected to retain the stalk design seen in the OnePlus Buds 3. Alongside supporting features like an equalizer, wear detection, Fast Pair, Dolby Atmos, and Zen Mode Air, the purported earphones are also expected to support dual device connection, camera shutter support, headphone recording and spatial audio.

The OnePlus Watch 2R, on the other hand, has been tipped to be an altered version of the OnePlus Watch 2. The rumoured smartwatch has previously been spotted on several certification sites, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which suggests an imminent India launch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.