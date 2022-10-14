OnePlus Nord N300 5G launch timeline has reportedly been confirmed by the company. The firm has also revealed key specifications of the upcoming handset which will succeed the company's most affordable smartphone, the OnePlus Nord N200, which made its debut in June 2021. The phone was previously spotted on the FCC certification website back in June. OnePlus spokesperson Spenser Blank on Thursday told The Verge that the OnePlus Nord N300 5G will launch in North America next month, while also confirming the processor, display, and charging support specifications of the upcoming entrant into the company's most affordable smartphone lineup.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord N300 5G, will be powered by a MediaTek processor and is confirmed to sport a display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate, according to the report. The latest entry to the affordable Nord series from OnePlus will also feature 33W fast charging support, a feature which is extremely rare in the affordable smartphone segment. In fact, flagship handsets including the iPhone 14 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, and Pixel 7 Pro offer slower charging speeds than the OnePlus Nord N300 5G. The latest budget smartphone will launch in North America sometime in November, Blank confirmed.

OnePlus, however, has not revealed any details on price and availability of the OnePlus Nord N300 5G, or whether it will be available in other regions.

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G will also be the first OnePlus Nord smartphone in North America to feature a MediaTek processor, according to the report. It was previously spotted on the FCC certification website with the model number CPH2389, confirming that the handset would offer support for six 5G bands: n2,n25,n41, n66, n71 and n77.

The company launched the OnePlus Nord N200 5G last year as carrier-locked handset with T-Mobile. However, the phone was also available to buy at Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H in the US. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G featured a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, 4GB of RAM, a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supported 18W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.