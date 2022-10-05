Technology News
  OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Dual Drivers, Up to 38 Hours Battery Life: Report

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Dual Drivers, Up to 38 Hours Battery Life: Report

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are tipped to feature 11mm and 6mm dual drivers.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 5 October 2022 18:53 IST
OnePlus Buds Pro (pictured) were launched in India in August 2021

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds Pro 2 could offer adaptive active noise cancelling support
  • The company is yet to announce details of a OnePlus Buds Pro successor
  • OnePlus Buds Pro 2 could support LHDC 4.0 codec with spatial audio

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specifications have leaked online, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the company's rumoured truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The earbuds are tipped to feature 11mm and 6mm dual audio drivers and come with support for adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). They are also said to offer up to 6 and 9 hours of battery life, with ANC enabled and disabled, respectively. The company launched the OnePlus Buds Pro in August 2021 as its most premium TWS earphones to date.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter @OnLeaks) leaked the specifications of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in collaboration with Pricebaba. The TWS earphones are tipped to launch in India soon. It is worth noting that OnePlus is yet to announce plans to launch a successor to the company's premium TWS earphones that were launched last year.

As per the details shared by the tipster, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will feature 11mm and 6mm dual drivers, unlike the first-generation OnePlus Buds Pro that feature a single 11mm dynamic driver. The Oppo Enco X2 TWS earphones also feature a similar dual driver setup. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are said to be equipped with three microphones on both earbuds.

The purported OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will support the LHDC 4.0 codec, along with spatial audio, according to the report. They will feature active noise cancellation up to 45dB, which will be an improvement over the OnePlus Buds Pro. The purported earphones from OnePlus are also tipped to feature adaptive ANC, to automatically determine the level of noise cancellation based on a user's surroundings.

On the battery front, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are said to offer up to 9 hours of battery life and 38 hours of battery backup with the charging case, with ANC disabled. With the feature turned on, users will get up to 6 hours of usage and 22 hours with the case, as per the report. Meanwhile, charging the earbuds for 10 minutes is said to offer 3 hours of playback on the earbuds and 10 hours of battery life on the case, which is also tipped to support wireless charging.

The purported OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are said to feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, along with support for Google Fast Pair. They are tipped to support the LHDC 4.0 audio codec with spatial audio. The earbuds could also feature a 69ms low latency mode, useful for gaming. They are tipped to come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, according to the tipster.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

