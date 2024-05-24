OnePlus Open — OnePlus's first folding smartphone, was launched last year with a high-resolution cover display and Hasselblad-branded triple rear cameras (Read our Review). A successor of the foldable is already said to be in the works. We now have some new details about the upcoming foldable, courtesy of a tipster. The OnePlus Open 2 is said to run on the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and could be a rebranded Oppo Find N5.

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the OnePlus Open 2 will be launched in the first quarter of 2025. It is said to run on Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Qualcomm is expected to unveil the chipset in October this year.

The rumoured OnePlus Open successor is tipped to have an upgraded hinge to reduce weight, an “ultra-flat” inner screen, a high-resolution cover screen, and a thin design. It could retain the periscope camera of the OnePlus Open and is likely to have a thin build. It is highly anticipated to debut as a rebranded Oppo Find N5. The predecessor was a rebadged Find N3.

The OnePlus Open was unveiled in India in October 2023 with a price tag of Rs. 1,39,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. It has a 7.82-inch (2,268x2,440 pixels) 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED inner display and a 6.31-inch (1,116x2,484 pixels) 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

For optics, the OnePlus Open carries a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary camera. It has a 20-megapixel primary selfie camera and a 32-megapixel secondary front camera. The foldable houses a 4,800mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.