OnePlus Open 2 Tipped to Get 6,000mAh Battery, May Debut as Oppo Find N5 in Some Markets

OnePlus Open carries a 4,805mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 July 2024 10:53 IST
OnePlus Open 2 Tipped to Get 6,000mAh Battery, May Debut as Oppo Find N5 in Some Markets

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Open was unveiled in India in October 2023

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open 2 could debut in China as Oppo Find N5
  • OnePlus rebranded the China exclusive Oppo Find N3 as OnePlus Open
  • Digital Chat Station reiterated predictions about Huawei's tri-foldable
OnePlus Open was launched last year as the inaugural foldable smartphone from OnePlus. The book-style foldable with high-resolution cover display and Hasselblad-branded triple rear cameras is expected to get a successor in 2025. OnePlus is yet to confirm the existence of the rumoured OnePlus Open 2, but a Chinese tipster has revealed more details about its arrival now. The original OnePlus Open was launched in China as the Oppo Find N3. So we can expect the OnePlus Open 2 to debut in China as Oppo Find N5.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted that BBK-owned Oppo and Vivo are working on new foldable phones due to launch in the first quarter of next year. They are said to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip and massive 6,000mAh battery units.

digital chat station weibo OnePlus Open 2

Photo Credit: Weibo

Oppo's next foldable could be rebranded as OnePlus Open 2

OnePlus rebranded the China exclusive Oppo Find N3 as the OnePlus Open for international markets including India and the company is likely to follow the same strategy for the second iteration. Based on this, we can expect the OnePlus Open 2 to house a 6,000mAh battery.

Last year's OnePlus Open carries a 4,805mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging. Therefore, adding a 6,000mAh battery to the OnePlus Open 2 would be a notable upgrade over its predecessor. OnePlus is expected to depend on its newly unveiled Glacier Battery technology for this upgrade. If the device ends up packing the rumoured 6,000mAh battery, it could be the biggest battery in a foldable phone. It would heat up competition between OnePlus, Samsung and other foldable makers.

Additionally, Digital Chat Station reiterated predictions about Huawei's tri-fold foldable. It is tipped to come with a dual hinge design with Kirin 9-series chipset and offer “various new technologies.” The tipster however didn't say anything about the launch timeframe of the device.

To recall, the OnePlus Open was unveiled in India in October 2023 with a price tag of Rs. 1,39,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version. It has a 7.82-inch 2K AMOLED inner display and a 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED cover screen. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and carries a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary camera.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
South Korea Implements Legal Framework to Protect Crypto Community Against Financial Risks: All Details

OnePlus Open 2 Tipped to Get 6,000mAh Battery, May Debut as Oppo Find N5 in Some Markets
