Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Open Now Available on Amazon With a Try Before You Buy Option

The Try & Buy service is available at select locations in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2024 18:50 IST
OnePlus Open Now Available on Amazon With a Try Before You Buy Option

Photo Credit: OnePlus

Users can assess camera quality and overall performance of OnePlus Open during the trial

Highlights
  • Post the trial, customers have to hand over the device to the expert
  • OnePlus Open was unveiled in India in October 2023
  • After trial, customers can purchase handset through their Amazon account
Advertisement

OnePlus Open — OnePlus's first folding smartphone was launched in India last year and has been available through Amazon since. The e-commerce website now offers a new try before buy service for the foldable phone. Amazon's 'Try & Buy' programme allows users to have a hands-on experience with the OnePlus Open for 20 minutes. This facility is available for the OnePlus Open at select locations in the country.

With Amazon's Try and Buy service, customers get a chance to test the OnePlus Open for Rs. 149 before making the purchase. They can try the phone for 20 minutes alongside a verified expert at home at a scheduled date and time. Users can assess camera quality, different specifications, battery life, and overall performance during the trial.

oneplus open amazon OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open
Photo Credit: Amazon

 

Post the trial, customers have to hand over the device to the expert. They can purchase the handset through their Amazon account. If users purchase the OnePlus Open within 7 days of the trial, they will be eligible to get the service fee of Rs. 149 as Amazon Pay cashback in their wallet. It will be credited within 7 business days post-purchase.

Interested users can head to the OnePlus Open Try and Buy page, select Add to Cart and make payment to book the trial at their preferred time. This service is currently available for the OnePlus Open at select locations in Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai.

OnePlus Open Price, Specifications 

The OnePlus Open was unveiled in India in October 2023 with a price tag of Rs. 1,39,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

It features a 7.82-inch (2,268x2,440 pixels) 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED inner display and a 6.31-inch (1,116x2,484 pixels) 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen. The OnePlus Open has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

For optics, the OnePlus Open sports a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary camera. It has a 20-megapixel primary selfie camera and a 32-megapixel secondary front camera. The carries a 4,800mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open specifications, Amazon Try and Buy, Try and Buy, Amazon, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
HP Announces Black Friday Deals On a Range of Laptops and Desktops in India
Steam Autumn Sale 2024 Best Deals: Metaphor: ReFantazio, Silent Hill 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Psychonauts 2, More

Related Stories

OnePlus Open Now Available on Amazon With a Try Before You Buy Option
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Wins Patent for a Tablet-Like Device With an Extendable Display
  2. Motorola Rolls Out Open Beta for Testing AI Features on These Smartphones
  3. Reliance Digital Sale Begins With Offers on iPhone 16 and More Products
  4. Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. ElevenReader Updated With 'GenFM' AI Podcasts Feature to Compete With Google’s NotebookLM
  2. Russia Approves Tax Bill on Cryptocurrency Transactions Amid BTC Boom: Details
  3. Oppo Reno 13 Pro Reportedly Spotted on BIS, Other Certification Sites; May Launch Soon
  4. Snapdragon 8s Elite Tipped to Launch in Q1 2025; Xiaomi Could Be the First to Use This SoC
  5. Anthropic Introduces Custom Styles in Claude AI That Can Match Users’ Writing Style
  6. Reliance Digital Announces Black Friday Sale in India With Offers on iPhone 16 and Home Appliances
  7. OnePlus Open Now Available on Amazon With a Try Before You Buy Option
  8. HP Announces Black Friday Deals On a Range of Laptops and Desktops in India
  9. Fossilised Dinosaur Droppings Could Reveal Secrets Behind Their Evolution into a Dominant Species, Says Study
  10. Steam Autumn Sale 2024 Best Deals: Metaphor: ReFantazio, Silent Hill 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Psychonauts 2, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »