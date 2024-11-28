OnePlus Open — OnePlus's first folding smartphone was launched in India last year and has been available through Amazon since. The e-commerce website now offers a new try before buy service for the foldable phone. Amazon's 'Try & Buy' programme allows users to have a hands-on experience with the OnePlus Open for 20 minutes. This facility is available for the OnePlus Open at select locations in the country.

With Amazon's Try and Buy service, customers get a chance to test the OnePlus Open for Rs. 149 before making the purchase. They can try the phone for 20 minutes alongside a verified expert at home at a scheduled date and time. Users can assess camera quality, different specifications, battery life, and overall performance during the trial.

Photo Credit: Amazon

Post the trial, customers have to hand over the device to the expert. They can purchase the handset through their Amazon account. If users purchase the OnePlus Open within 7 days of the trial, they will be eligible to get the service fee of Rs. 149 as Amazon Pay cashback in their wallet. It will be credited within 7 business days post-purchase.

Interested users can head to the OnePlus Open Try and Buy page, select Add to Cart and make payment to book the trial at their preferred time. This service is currently available for the OnePlus Open at select locations in Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai.

OnePlus Open Price, Specifications

The OnePlus Open was unveiled in India in October 2023 with a price tag of Rs. 1,39,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

It features a 7.82-inch (2,268x2,440 pixels) 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED inner display and a 6.31-inch (1,116x2,484 pixels) 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen. The OnePlus Open has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

For optics, the OnePlus Open sports a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary camera. It has a 20-megapixel primary selfie camera and a 32-megapixel secondary front camera. The carries a 4,800mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.