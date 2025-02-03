Oppo Find N5 will be unveiled later this month in China. The company has been steadily teasing the foldable phone on social media networks for the past few weeks. As the launch nears, an Oppo official has revealed the colour variant of the phone. The foldable phone is expected to be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 for global markets outside China. The company will launch the Oppo Watch X2 smartwatch alongside the Oppo Find N5.

Zhou Yibao, Product Manager at Oppo, in the comment section of his latest Weibo post, revealed that Oppo Find N5 will come in a white colour variant. Oppo is likely to announce more colour options including a black finish when the phone launches. Its predecessor, the Oppo Find N3, is available in Champagne Gold and Classic Black colour options.

The Oppo official also revealed that the Find N5 will launch alongside the Oppo Watch X2, which is confirmed to ship with a blood pressure monitor, wrist body temperature measurement feature, and a new 60-second health checkup feature.

Oppo Find N5 Specifications (Expected)

Oppo Find N5's launch will take place in February. It is confirmed to come with 50W wireless charging support and will have an IPX9 rating for water resistance. Oppo claimed that it will come as the world's "thinnest foldable phone". It could be re-branded as the OnePlus Open 2 for international markets.

The Oppo Find N5 is rumoured to feature a 6.85-inch LTPO display with a 2K resolution. It could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It could feature a 6,000mAh battery and a Hasselblad-backed triple rear camera unit, including a periscope shooter. The phone could offer 80W wired fast charging and support satellite connectivity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.