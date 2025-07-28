OnePlus Open is receving the new version of OxygenOS 15 in India, which brings a range of new features to the foldable phone. The new update introduces “Save to Mind Space”, a new camera filter, the AI Perfect Shot feature, new editing options, and more. However, the highlight of the update is the support for multi-screen control, which is essentially a multi-window feature. OnePlus Open was launched in India in October 2023 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a triple rear camera setup.

According to the OnePlus community website, the Chinese smartphone company has started incrementally rolling out the OxygenOS 15.0.0.840(EX01) update for the OnePlus Open in India. With the latest update, the company is bringing support for multi-screen control, which allows people to use one app in full screen and a second in a floating window, enabling simultaneous usage. Another feature that has been introduced is Mind Space, which enables OnePlus Open users to add screen content to this space as memories, which are summarised and archived automatically.

Coming to the camera changes, the OxygenOS 15 update also adds the soft light filter to the Portrait and Photo modes in the camera. It also brings the AI Perfect Shot feature, which supports recognising and replacing facial expressions of the same user in different environments. There are also new editing options for videos and live photos. On top of this, a OnePlus Open user, with the new update, can now export videos as live photos or export both as photos in high resolution. Additionally, it improves the customisation options on the homepage of the Photos app, enabling the ability to hide the content of specific albums from the photo list.

With the new OxygenOS 15 update, OnePlus Open owners will now be able to enable the “Gradual Alarm Volume” feature, in which the alarm volume progressively increases. On top of this, the Recorder app will now support customisable grouping for better management of audio files. The update also introduces the In-person recordings group in the app, automatically listing together audio files recorded during the Standard, Meeting, and Interview modes.

There are several system-related changes in the latest OxygenOS 15 update as well. It brings the Temporarily block feature to the OnePlus Open, where users can swipe up on a notification to temporarily block banner notifications from a particular app when they are playing games or watching videos. Moreover, it adds a Restart shortcut to the Quick Settings. In terms of system enhancements, the update improves the movement range of mini windows, letting users drag them to the bottom of the display. For security, it brings the Android July 2025 Security Patch and fixes a display location issue.