OnePlus Open 2 won't arrive as the successor to the company's first generation foldable phone in 2025, according to the company. In a OnePlus Community post, a product manager addressed speculation about the purported OnePlus Open 2, stating that the company doesn't plan to launch a foldable this year. The first generation Open model was launched in 2023, and a slightly improved variant called the OnePlus Open Apex Edition was introduced in 2024. There's no word from the company on when its next foldable model will be launched.

OnePlus Says Decision to Cancel Foldable Phone Was Due to 'Recalibration'

According to OnePlus Open Product Manager Vale G, the company has decided not to launch a foldable phone in 2025. The Chinese smartphone maker was previously expected to launch the OnePlus Open 2 as a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5, which is scheduled to launch in China and global markets on February 20.

The OnePlus Community post also states that the Oppo Find N5 will take the "lead in the foldable segment" this year (the company merged with Oppo in 2021). It is expected to be the thinnest foldable phone when it is launched next week.

With no new foldable phone from OnePlus arriving this year, it means that the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 — expected to launch later this year — is unlikely to face any significant competition, at least in the US. In other regions, the Oppo Find N5 and other foldable phones from manufacturers like Honor and Huawei will compete with Samsung's foldable.

OnePlus Open Support, Plans for Future Foldable Phones

OnePlus says it will continue to support the OnePlus Open, which was launched in 2023. The company's first foldable phone will continue to receive software updates, security patches, and hardware service, according to the company/

The company says its "decision to pause on foldable for this generation" doesn't mean it will stop producing foldable phones. "We remain committed to incorporating these breakthroughs into our future products," the company says, referring to the new materials and technology used in the upcoming Oppo Find N5.