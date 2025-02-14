Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Says it Won't Launch the OnePlus Open 2 in 2025; Reaffirms Support for OnePlus Open Owners

OnePlus Says it Won't Launch the OnePlus Open 2 in 2025; Reaffirms Support for OnePlus Open Owners

OnePlus says its "decision to pause on foldable for this generation" doesn't mean it will stop producing foldable phones.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 14 February 2025 12:07 IST
OnePlus Says it Won't Launch the OnePlus Open 2 in 2025; Reaffirms Support for OnePlus Open Owners

OnePlus Open (pictured) will remain the company's only foldable for the foreseeable future

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open 2 was expected to arrived as a rebranded Oppo Find N5
  • The firm says its decision to cancel its foldable is a 'recalibration'
  • OnePlus has yet to reveal when it will announce its next foldable phone
Advertisement

OnePlus Open 2 won't arrive as the successor to the company's first generation foldable phone in 2025, according to the company. In a OnePlus Community post, a product manager addressed speculation about the purported OnePlus Open 2, stating that the company doesn't plan to launch a foldable this year. The first generation Open model was launched in 2023, and a slightly improved variant called the OnePlus Open Apex Edition was introduced in 2024. There's no word from the company on when its next foldable model will be launched.

OnePlus Says Decision to Cancel Foldable Phone Was Due to 'Recalibration'

According to OnePlus Open Product Manager Vale G, the company has decided not to launch a foldable phone in 2025. The Chinese smartphone maker was previously expected to launch the OnePlus Open 2 as a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5, which is scheduled to launch in China and global markets on February 20.

The OnePlus Community post also states that the Oppo Find N5 will take the "lead in the foldable segment" this year (the company merged with Oppo in 2021). It is expected to be the thinnest foldable phone when it is launched next week.

With no new foldable phone from OnePlus arriving this year, it means that the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 — expected to launch later this year — is unlikely to face any significant competition, at least in the US. In other regions, the Oppo Find N5 and other foldable phones from manufacturers like Honor and Huawei will compete with Samsung's foldable.

OnePlus Open Support, Plans for Future Foldable Phones

OnePlus says it will continue to support the OnePlus Open, which was launched in 2023. The company's first foldable phone will continue to receive software updates, security patches, and hardware service, according to the company/

The company says its "decision to pause on foldable for this generation" doesn't mean it will stop producing foldable phones. "We remain committed to incorporating these breakthroughs into our future products," the company says, referring to the new materials and technology used in the upcoming Oppo Find N5.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Open 2, OnePlus Open, OnePlus, Oppo, Foldables
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iPhone SE 4 Debut Speculated as Tim Cook Teases ‘Apple Launch’ Next Week
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Just Below $97,000, Altcoins Trade Sideways

Related Stories

OnePlus Says it Won't Launch the OnePlus Open 2 in 2025; Reaffirms Support for OnePlus Open Owners
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioHotstar Streaming Platform Is Now Official: All Details
  2. Tim Cook Teases Launch Event Next Week, Could Be iPhone SE 4
  3. vivo V50 to Bring the Most Powerful Camera System In the Mid-Range Segment, in Collaboration With ZEISSÂ 
  4. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10 - Feb 16): Marco, Dhoom Dham, and More
  5. Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Realme P3x 5G to Launch in India on February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro
  7. JioHotstar Launch Might Be On the Horizon As JioStar Shares New Teaser
  8. Alice in Borderland Season 3 First Look Out, Set for September 2025 Release
  9. Apple Might Start Building Robots as Soon as 2028: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Saros, MindsEye and More: Everything Announced at Sony's State of Play
#Latest Stories
  1. Telegram Adds AI-Powered Custom Sticker Search and Video Improvements
  2. Asus Refreshes Vivobook 16, 14, 14 Flip, S14, Zenbook 14, and Zenbook Duo in India; Gaming V16 Unveiled
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Hovers Just Below $97,000, Altcoins Trade Sideways
  4. OnePlus Says it Won't Launch the OnePlus Open 2 in 2025; Reaffirms Support for OnePlus Open Owners
  5. iPhone SE 4 Debut Speculated as Tim Cook Teases ‘Apple Launch’ Next Week
  6. JioHotstar Streaming Platform Launched, Combines JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar
  7. UCLA Unveils SPLITTER, a Tethered Jumping Robot for Space Exploration
  8. PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for February Announced: Jedi Survivor, TopSpin 2K25, Lost Records and More
  9. IIT Madras and ISRO Unveil IRIS, India’s First Aerospace-Grade Semiconductor
  10. South Korea’s FSC Unveils Plan to Define Corporate Participation in Virtual Digital Asset Market 
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »