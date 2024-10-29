Technology News
OnePlus Open 2 Leak Suggests Wireless Charging Support, 5,700mAh Battery, and Slim Build

OnePlus Open 2 is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 October 2024 18:34 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Open was unveiled in India in October last year

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open 2 is expected to go official in the first quarter of 2025
  • The foldable will launch as Oppo Find N5 in China
  • OnePlus Open 2 could pack Hasselblad branded triple rear cameras
OnePlus Open 2 is expected to break cover early next year as a follow-up to the OnePlus Open. Smartphone enthusiasts are keen to see how the company can improve upon the OnePlus Open. A new leak out of China points to a major battery capacity increase and slim build. The OnePlus Open 2 is also said to offer wireless charging support. The OnePlus Open was launched in China as the Oppo Find N3. The OnePlus Open 2 is likely to debut in China as the Oppo Find N5.

OnePlus Open 2 Specifications (Leaked)

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted alleged specifications of OnePlus Open 2. The tipster claims that the upcoming handset will be larger than the original and will have a larger screen. It is said to pack a 5,700mAh battery with wireless charging support despite “extreme slimness". This battery capacity will be an upgrade over OnePlus Open's 4,805mAh cell.

Further, the OnePlus Open 2 is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It could include a customised USB Type-C port. It is said to carry a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra wide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. 

The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to go official in the first quarter of 2025. The foldable will most likely launch as the Oppo Find N5 in China. 

OnePlus Open was unveiled in India in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 1,39,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version. 

The first foldable smartphone from OnePlus boasts a 7.82-inch 2K AMOLED inner display and a 6.31-inch 2K AMOLED cover screen. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood and carries a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary camera.

