Oppo Find N5 Compared to Apple iPad Pro M4 to Showcase How Thin the Foldable Will Be

Oppo's Find N5 is anticipated to debut in markets outside China as OnePlus Open 2.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2025 14:05 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N5 is confirmed to come with 50W wireless charging support

  • Oppo teased the Oppo Find N5 again
  • Oppo's new foldable phone is significantly thinner than an iPad Pro
  • It is expected to feature a 6.85-inch LTPO display
Oppo Find N5 is confirmed to go official on Oppo's home turf next month. The foldable phone is expected to debut in global markets outside China as OnePlus Open 2. As we wait for the formal reveal, a company executive teased the Oppo Find N5's slim profile on social media by comparing its thickness with the Apple iPad Pro M4. Oppo is calling the upcoming handset as the world's thinnest foldable, but the actual dimensions of the phone is still under wraps.

Oppo's Next Foldable Phone Will be Thinner Than an iPad Pro

Billy Zhang (@BillyZhangOPPO), Oppo's President of Overseas Marketing, dropped a teaser on X showing off the Oppo Find N5 placed next to an iPad Pro M4, which is Apple's slimmest tablet yet. "We've pushed our engineering to ensure an optimal experience, folded or unfolded, and I can't wait for users to get their hands on it next month," he wrote. The difference in thickness from front to back is clearly visible in the image.

The official didn't reveal the size of the Oppo Find N5. The iPad Pro (M4) measures 5.1 mm front to back and the Find N5 appears to be half the size of the iPad. The upcoming foldable is likely to be just 4mm thick when unfolded. 

Oppo Find N5 launch will take place in February. It is confirmed to come with 50W wireless charging support and will have an IPX9 rating for water resistance. The phone is tipped to launch in global markets as the OnePlus Open 2. 

Oppo earlier compared the Find N5 to an iPhone 16 Pro Max.  Company's Chief Product Officer Pete Lau recently claimed that it will come as the world's "thinnest foldable phone". 

The Oppo Find N5 is expected to feature a 6.85-inch LTPO display with a 2K resolution. It could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It is expected to be one of the first foldable to use the chipset. It is also said to pack a 6,000mAh battery and a Hasselblad-backed triple rear camera unit, including a periscope shooter. The phone could offer 80W wired fast charging and support satellite connectivity.

 

Further reading: Oppo Find N5, Oppo Find N5 Specifications, Oppo, OnePlus Open 2, iPad Pro M4
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
