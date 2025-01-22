Technology News
English Edition
  Oppo Find N5 Reportedly Spotted on China's 3C Site; Charging Speed, Satellite Connectivity Option Confirmed

Oppo Find N5 Reportedly Spotted on China's 3C Site; Charging Speed, Satellite Connectivity Option Confirmed

Oppo Find N5 is confirmed to support 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 January 2025 18:27 IST
Oppo Find N5 Reportedly Spotted on China's 3C Site; Charging Speed, Satellite Connectivity Option Confirmed

Photo Credit: Weibo/Zhou Yibao

Oppo Find N5 is claimed to launch as the world's "thinnest foldable phone"

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N5 could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • When folded, it is tipped to have a profile of 9.2mm
  • The Oppo Find N5 is said to meet the IPX9 rating for water resistance
Oppo Find N5 is expected to launch as a successor to the Oppo Find N3, which was introduced in October 2023. The foldable has been tipped to arrive in global markets as the OnePlus Open 2, as its predecessor was rebranded outside China as the OnePlus Open. Senior Oppo executives have teased many details about the upcoming Oppo Find N5. Several leaks and reports have hinted at the expected key features of the handset. The phone has now reportedly been spotted on a Chinese certification site.

Oppo Find N5 3C Listing

The Oppo Find N5 with the model numbers PKH110 and PKH120 have been spotted on China's 3C certification website, according to a GSMArena report. The former is listed as the "satellite edition," suggesting the phone will be available in an option with support for satellite connectivity. The latter, on the other hand, was marked as the standard 5G variant. 

The listing further suggests that the Oppo Find N5 will be equipped with an 11VDC 7.3A charger. This means that the handset will likely have support for up to 80W wired fast charging. If true, it will be an upgrade over the 67W fast charging supported by Oppo Find N3.

Oppo Find N5 Launch, Features

Oppo Find series product head Zhou Yibao confirmed previously that the upcoming Oppo Find N5 will support 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. The phone will be unveiled in China in February, however, an exact launch date has yet to be announced. Teaser images also confirm that the smartphone will be equipped with a Type-C USB port. 

Official teasers have suggested that the Oppo Find N5 meets the IPX9 rating for water resistance. Oppo Chief Product Officer Pete Lau claimed that the handset will launch as the world's "thinnest foldable phone." When unfolded, it is said to be thinner than Apple's iPhone 16 Pro models. When folded, it is tipped to have a profile of 9.2mm.

The Oppo Find N5 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and pack a 6,000mAh battery. It will likely carry a Hasselblad-backed triple rear camera unit, including a periscope shooter.

Oppo Find N5, Oppo Find N5 launch timeline, Oppo Find N5 Features, Oppo Find N5 Specifications, Oppo Find N3, Oppo, OnePlus Open 2
