Oppo Find N6 is reportedly under development and is expected to arrive in China early next year. A new leak has hinted at the possible launch timeline of the book-style foldable smartphone. The purported handset is tipped to be powered by the successor to Qualcomm's current flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The tipster suggests that the phone will likely maintain its thin and lightweight design, similar to the preceding Oppo Find N5, which was unveiled in China in February.

Oppo Find N6 Tipped to Be Under Development

The Oppo Find N6 is said to be in the works, according to a post shared by the Weibo profile

Mobile China (translated from Chinese). The leak suggests that the handset may launch in China in the first quarter of 2026, that is, between January and March of next year.

As per the leak, the upcoming Oppo Find N series handset will continue to be positioned in the market as a thin and light book-style foldable smartphone. The current Oppo Find N5 measures 8.93mm in thickness when folded and 4.2mm when folded, while it weighs 229g. It is currently the slimmest book-style foldable smartphone on the market.

Notably, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to be the thinnest book-style foldable smartphone when launched, said to measure only 3.9mm when unfolded. It is expected to be introduced in select global markets in July.

The leak also claims that the Oppo Find N6 will likely be powered by a yet-announced Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Find N5 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It has an 8.12-inch 2K main screen and a 6.62-inch 2K cover display. The phone carries a Hasselblad-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. It packs a 5,600mAh dual-cell battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

The purported Oppo Find N6 is expected to launch in some markets outside China, especially in the US, as the OnePlus Open 2. The Oppo Find N5 predecessor, namely the Oppo Find N3, was introduced in select regions as the OnePlus Open in 2023.

