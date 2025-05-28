Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find N6 Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Be Equipped With a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC

Oppo Find N6 is tipped to maintain a slim and light build, similar to the Find N5, which weighs 229g and is 4.2mm thin when unfolded.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 13:45 IST
Oppo Find N6 Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Be Equipped With a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC

Photo Credit: OnePlus

Oppo Find N5 (pictured) measures 4.2mm thin when unfolded

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N6 may launch in early 2026
  • Outside China, it may come as OnePlus Open 2
  • The Oppo Find N6 is tipped to have a light and thin build
Advertisement

Oppo Find N6 is reportedly under development and is expected to arrive in China early next year. A new leak has hinted at the possible launch timeline of the book-style foldable smartphone. The purported handset is tipped to be powered by the successor to Qualcomm's current flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The tipster suggests that the phone will likely maintain its thin and lightweight design, similar to the preceding Oppo Find N5, which was unveiled in China in February.

Oppo Find N6 Tipped to Be Under Development

The Oppo Find N6 is said to be in the works, according to a post shared by the Weibo profile 
Mobile China (translated from Chinese). The leak suggests that the handset may launch in China in the first quarter of 2026, that is, between January and March of next year.

As per the leak, the upcoming Oppo Find N series handset will continue to be positioned in the market as a thin and light book-style foldable smartphone. The current Oppo Find N5 measures 8.93mm in thickness when folded and 4.2mm when folded, while it weighs 229g. It is currently the slimmest book-style foldable smartphone on the market.

Notably, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to be the thinnest book-style foldable smartphone when launched, said to measure only 3.9mm when unfolded. It is expected to be introduced in select global markets in July.

The leak also claims that the Oppo Find N6 will likely be powered by a yet-announced Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Find N5 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It has an 8.12-inch 2K main screen and a 6.62-inch 2K cover display. The phone carries a Hasselblad-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. It packs a 5,600mAh dual-cell battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

The purported Oppo Find N6 is expected to launch in some markets outside China, especially in the US, as the OnePlus Open 2. The Oppo Find N5 predecessor, namely the Oppo Find N3, was introduced in select regions as the OnePlus Open in 2023.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Find N5

Oppo Find N5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.12-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2.2-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5600mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2248 pixels
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find N6, Oppo Find N6 Launch Timeline, Oppo Find N5, Oppo Find N3, OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open 2, Oppo, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Sony Announces Days of Play Sale, With Discounts on PS5 Games and Accessories
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Maintain Profit Streak Alongside Most Altcoins as Market Consolidates
Oppo Find N6 Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Be Equipped With a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 60 With 3.6-Inch pOLED Cover Display Launched in India
  2. Asus Launches Gaming Desktops and AIO PCs in India
  3. Moto G56 5G Specifications Accidentally Revealed Ahead of Global Launch
  4. Oppo Reno 14 Series India Launch Timeline, Colourways Leaked
  5. WhatsApp Finally Releases iPad App With Support for Multitasking Features
  6. Motorola Edge 2025 Goes Official With New AI Key: See Price, Features
  7. Samsung MayÂ Follow a Dual-Chip Strategy for This Foldable Phone
  8. Realme Neo 7 Turbo Display, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Renders Surface Online, Corroborate Recent Design Leaks
  2. iPhone 17 Air to Launch With Silicon-Carbon Battery and Aluminium Frame, Tipster Claims
  3. Samsung Rolls Out First One UI 8 Beta Update for Galaxy S25 Series in Select Countries: Eligibility, Features
  4. Apple Testing a 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Sensor for Future iPhone Models: Report
  5. OpenAI Is Exploring Ways to Let Users Sign Into Third-Party Apps Using ChatGPT
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Chipset Tipped; Could Be First Samsung Foldable to Adopt Dual-Chip Strategy
  7. Qualcomm Releases Study Showing That Its Modems Beat Apple’s C1
  8. Google Play Integrity API Updates to Impact Advanced Users With Rooted Devices, Custom ROMs: Report
  9. Asus ROG G700, TUF Gaming T500 Gaming Desktops Launched in India Alongside V400 AIO PCs
  10. Meta’s Future Lies With Judge as FTC Antitrust Trial Ends
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »