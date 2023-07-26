OnePlus's first foldable smartphone has been doing rounds on the Internet for quite some time now. And now, the Chinese smartphone brand has explicitly hinted at the moniker of its first foldable handset on Twitter on July 26. OnePlus, during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year confirmed that it is working on a foldable smartphone and assured its release sometime in the third quarter. The Pete Lau-led company also gave us a glimpse of the foldable at its OnePlus 11 launch event. The upcoming handset is expected to challenge Samsung's latest foldable phones in the market alongside the Google Pixel Fold.

OnePlus's latest tweet "We OPEN when others FOLD" is an obvious reference to the upcoming foldable smartphone from the company. Although the company has not confirmed anything, it is largely speculated that the OnePlus foldable phone would be called "OnePlus Open".

We OPEN when others FOLD — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 26, 2023

We've seen multiple leaks and rumours surrounding OnePlus's foldable smartphone lately with a recent report even claiming that the handset may break cover on August 29. The foldable could be a derivative of the Oppo Find N2. It is expected to arrive with an outward folding design. Reports have also suggested that the foldable will be available in black and green colour options. It might debut in China first and then see a global release in markets including India and the US.

The purported OnePlus Open could run on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is said to feature a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED primary display and a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

At MWC 2023, OnePlus confirmed that it is working on a foldable handset. The company later teased the device during the OnePlus 11 smartphone launch event. OnePlus Open is expected to be closer in size to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Pixel Fold, Vivo X Fold 2 and Huawei Mate X3. It could go against the likes of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

