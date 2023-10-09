Technology News
OnePlus Open, Oppo Find N3 Specifications Leak Again; Render Tips Design of First OnePlus Foldable Phone

OnePlus Open will feature a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, according to details shared by a tipster.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2023 09:27 IST
OnePlus Open, Oppo Find N3 Specifications Leak Again; Render Tips Design of First OnePlus Foldable Phone

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

OnePlus Open is tipped to feature a 7.82-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open will debut as the global version of the Oppo Find N3
  • The handset is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset
  • The OnePlus Open is said to pack a 4,805mAh battery with 100W charging
OnePlus Open — the company's first foldable smartphone that is expected to arrive later this month — details have leaked online once again. A tipster has shared an image of the purported foldable phone via the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, while also revealing some of the key specifications of the handset. The Chinese smartphone maker previously confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Open will be launched as the global version of the Oppo Find N3 that is set to make its debut in China.

An image recently leaked by Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shows the OnePlus Open in a semi-folded state with speakers on both halves of the display. The next foldable phone from OnePlus is tipped to feature an OLED display for both the inner and outer screens. The image does not show the rear side of the handset.

oneplus open digital chat station weibo screenshot oneplus open

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

 

The tipster also reveals key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Open (the global version of the Oppo Find N3). The handsets are said to sport a 7.82-inch (2,440x2,268 pixels) OLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.31-inch (1,116 x 2,484 pixels) OLED outer screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As per details shared by Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Open will feature a triple rear camera setup. The rear camera module will comprise a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel secondary camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It is also said to sport a 32-megapixel or 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The OnePlus Open will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It will also be equipped with 16GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage, according to details shared by the tipster. The smartphone is also said to pack a 4,805mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

OnePlus Co-Founder and CEO, Pete Lau recently revealed that the company holds 35 patents for the new hinge design that will arrive with the OnePlus Open. The company will also include its popular alert slider on the upcoming foldable handset, according to the company. We can expect to learn more about the OnePlus Open and the Oppo Find N3 when the smartphones make their debut in the coming days.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open specifications, OnePlus Open design, OnePlus, Oppo Find N3
David Delima
