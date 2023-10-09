OnePlus Open — the company's first foldable smartphone that is expected to arrive later this month — details have leaked online once again. A tipster has shared an image of the purported foldable phone via the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, while also revealing some of the key specifications of the handset. The Chinese smartphone maker previously confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Open will be launched as the global version of the Oppo Find N3 that is set to make its debut in China.

An image recently leaked by Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shows the OnePlus Open in a semi-folded state with speakers on both halves of the display. The next foldable phone from OnePlus is tipped to feature an OLED display for both the inner and outer screens. The image does not show the rear side of the handset.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

The tipster also reveals key specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Open (the global version of the Oppo Find N3). The handsets are said to sport a 7.82-inch (2,440x2,268 pixels) OLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.31-inch (1,116 x 2,484 pixels) OLED outer screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As per details shared by Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus Open will feature a triple rear camera setup. The rear camera module will comprise a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel secondary camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It is also said to sport a 32-megapixel or 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The OnePlus Open will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It will also be equipped with 16GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage, according to details shared by the tipster. The smartphone is also said to pack a 4,805mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

OnePlus Co-Founder and CEO, Pete Lau recently revealed that the company holds 35 patents for the new hinge design that will arrive with the OnePlus Open. The company will also include its popular alert slider on the upcoming foldable handset, according to the company. We can expect to learn more about the OnePlus Open and the Oppo Find N3 when the smartphones make their debut in the coming days.

