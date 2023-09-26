Technology News

OxygenOS 14 for OnePlus Phones Announced: List of Supported Handsets and New Features

Google is expected to unveil Android 14 on October 4 alongside the Pixel 8 series.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 September 2023 15:26 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OxygenOS 14 comes with an Aquamorphic Design 2.0

OnePlus has introduced the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 2 a few weeks after starting to roll out the OxygenOS 14 open beta update for select models. The update is based on Android 14, and OnePlus has detailed some of the new features it'll bring to supported OnePlus handsets. Android 14 is expected to be available for eligible Google Pixel handsets after the Made by Google event on October 4, where we will also see the launch of the Pixel 8 series of smartphones. The OnePlus 11 5G will be the first handset to get the stable version of OxygenOS 14, which is scheduled to be released in November.

OxygenOS 14 new features

The company confirmed some new features that are coming to OxygenOS 14 in a community post. This update brings the Trinity Engine, which according to OnePlus, is made to handle situations like multitasking, heavy lifting, and extended usage better than previous OS platforms using CPU Vitalisation, RAM Vitalisation, and ROM Vitalisation to distribute the phone's internal resources to improve performance and offer longer battery life.

Compared to OxygenOS 13, OnePlus claims that an additional 20 minutes of battery life can be had without sacrificing performance on the OnePlus 11 running OxygenOS 14. Even after 48 months of regular use, ROM Vitalisation in OxygenOS 14 will reportedly help OnePlus handsets run quickly and smoothly.

With OxygenOS 14, the HyperRendering, HyperTouch, and HyperBoost technologies are said to offer a more immersive and fluid gaming experience. According to OnePlus, its next iteration of HyperBoost includes AI machine learning, intelligent performance control, and graphics element layout approaches that will help solve power consumption issues without impacting consistent frame rate experience.

For security, OnePlus has included the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE)-based Device Security Engine 3.0 in OxygenOS 14. Upgrades to the Security Centre will also include a new unified interface that is said to make it easier for users to control the security standing and privacy settings of the device. OxygenOS 14 also introduces Strong Box, a chip-level security encryption technology that is driven by the built-in eSE (embedded Secure Element) security chip to make sure that third-party usage of passwords is safeguarded.

When sharing screenshots, Auto Pixelate 2.0 on OxygenOS 14 is said to conceal additional private information, like contact information and credit card numbers, claims OnePlus. With the "Ask every time" feature, OxygenOS 14 adds a new photo and video permission management option. When enabled, a pop-up box will ask for permission before the application may access photos and videos.

By long-pressing on a subject in a picture or video for a long time, up to three elements can be identified and cropped out thanks to the new Smart Cutout tool in OxygenOS 14. It can reportedly help identify and isolate the subject of an image from complex backgrounds or even in group photographs.

OxygenOS 14 is built on the Aquamorphic Design 2.0 that includes a Fluid Cloud feature and also offers alerts to users within bubbles, capsules, and panels in an organically integrating and flowing manner. Eleven new global UI sound designs have been introduced with this update, including nine sets of call, alarm, and notification ringtones with an Aquamorphic theme.

The new OxygenOS 14 update is said to allow users to operate the File Dock feature by using certain gestures. It claims to offer an easier collection, analysis, and sharing of information through the Dock or other apps. The update also claims to help users make daily decisions that are healthier and more environmentally friendly with the Go Green AOD feature which adjusts the new device AOD carbon footprint theme intuitively.

OnePlus recently confirmed the list of devices that are scheduled to receive the OxygenOS 14 update. A few smartphones will start receiving the beta updates from October and another set of phones will get the update in November. The first model to receive a stable OxygenOS 14 update will be the flagship OnePlus 11 5G.

The OxygenOS 14 Open Beta will be rolled out to the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, and OnePlus 10T 5G users in October. In November, the beta will be extended to OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 9RT 5G, OnePlus 8T 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord N30 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite users. The company had also ensured that alongside the select handsets, the Nord N20 SE will receive a stable OS directly.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
