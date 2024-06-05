Technology News
OnePlus Community Sale to Bring Discounts on OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open and More

OnePlus Community Sale is scheduled to begin on June 6.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 June 2024 18:29 IST
OnePlus Community Sale to Bring Discounts on OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open and More

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 Glacial White edition will be listed with a Rs. 3,000 discount in the sale

Highlights
  • Community Sale by OnePlus will run from June 6 to June 11
  • Coupon discounts and bank offers are likely to be offered on select units
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 buyers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs. 2,000
OnePlus Community Sale is set to begin in India this week. The sale will begin on Friday and will be live until next week. Many of the smartphone maker's latest models including the flagship OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, and OnePlus Nord CE 4 will be available at discounted prices during the sale. The brand's first foldable phone — the OnePlus Open — is also confirmed to be available at a lower price, as will the OnePlus Pad, Watch 2, and Buds Pro 2, according to the firm.

OnePlus Community Sale Dates

The Community Sale by OnePlus will run from June 6 to June 11 and the deals will be accessible through OnePlus online store, Amazon and offline channels across India, according to the company.

In addition to the discounts on smartphones, wireless headsets, and the company's smartwatch and tablet models, customers can also take advantage of bank discounts that further lower the price of the products.

OnePlus Community Sale: Top Deals on OnePlus Devices

The newly launched OnePlus 12 Glacial White edition will be listed with a Rs. 3,000 discount and a Rs. 2,000 coupon discount during the upcoming sale. The handset originally priced at Rs. 64,999 can be brought with no-cost EMI options as well. Similarly, the OnePlus 12R, which was launched with a price tag of Rs. 39,999, can be grabbed for a discounted price by applying a Rs. 2,000 bank discount and a Rs. 2,000 coupon discount. This offer is applicable to select variants of the phone.

Additionally, OnePlus 12 buyers can get up to Rs. 12,000 exchange bonus. The OnePlus 12R buyers are eligible to get up to Rs. 6,000 exchange bonus. New Jio postpaid customers can grab benefits worth up to Rs. 2,250 while purchasing these two handsets.

During the sale, shoppers of OnePlus Open can receive up to Rs. 5,000 bank discount and avail of a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months. Buyers of the foldable can get the OnePlus Watch 2 as a complementary gift as well.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 buyers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs. 2,000 and no cost EMI on select bank cards. The OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go are confirmed to be available with up to Rs. 3,000 discount coupons.

Besides smartphones and tablets, the OnePlus Watch 2, and OnePlus Buds 2 Pro will be listed with discounted price tags during the sale.

Coupon discounts and bank offers are likely to be offered on select units, and OnePlus says that buyers can check available deals by heading to the official Community Sale page when the sale begins on Friday.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
