Nothing — the UK technology startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei — has opened its first exclusive service centre in the world in Bangalore. The advantages of the service centre over authorised repair partners include the possibility of the product being repaired within two hours. The exclusive service centre is one of many planned by the company, with four more expected to be announced in the coming months. Nothing is also reportedly planning on extending its service centres in India to 35 over the next two years.

Ahead of the launch of the Nothing Phone 2 in July this year, the company had announced plans to open its first exclusive service centre in August. The centre has finally been opened in Bengaluru, and customers can now visit the Nothing exclusive service centre at 100 Feet Road (also known as Dr SK Karim Khan Road) in Indira Nagar.

At the company's first service centre, customers will be able to avail of priority service and support for their Nothing products, according to an Indian Express report citing Nothing Vice President and General Manager Manu Sharma. The UK-based smartphone maker will attempt to repair products within a two-hour period or offer users an alternative device for lengthy repair periods. Customers will also reportedly be able to play arcade games like Pac-Man at the store.

As per the report, Nothing will also offer discounts on labour and component costs at the exclusive service centre in Indira Nagar — on the second weekend of every month. Similar to Apple's free sessions at its official retail stores, customers will reportedly be able to attend technical workshops in dedicated rooms at the new service centre.

The first service centre in Bangalore will be followed by four new ones in Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, the company revealed back in July. The number of these exclusive service centres will add 15 more service centres next year, and the number of centres is expected to go up to 35 by 2025, according to the report.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.