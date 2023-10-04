Technology News
Nothing Opens First Service Centre in Bengaluru, Plans to Launch 35 Exclusive Service Centres by 2025: Report

Nothing is now planning to launch exclusive service centres in Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2023 15:20 IST
Nothing Opens First Service Centre in Bengaluru, Plans to Launch 35 Exclusive Service Centres by 2025: Report

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 (pictured) was succeeded by the Nothing Phone 2

Highlights
  • Nothing's first exclusive service centre is now open in Bangalore
  • Customers can reportedly expect priority service at the centre
  • Several more exclusive service centres in India are expected to open soon
Nothing — the UK technology startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei — has opened its first exclusive service centre in the world in Bangalore. The advantages of the service centre over authorised repair partners include the possibility of the product being repaired within two hours. The exclusive service centre is one of many planned by the company, with four more expected to be announced in the coming months. Nothing is also reportedly planning on extending its service centres in India to 35 over the next two years.

Ahead of the launch of the Nothing Phone 2 in July this year, the company had announced plans to open its first exclusive service centre in August. The centre has finally been opened in Bengaluru, and customers can now visit the Nothing exclusive service centre at 100 Feet Road (also known as Dr SK Karim Khan Road) in Indira Nagar.

At the company's first service centre, customers will be able to avail of priority service and support for their Nothing products, according to an Indian Express report citing Nothing Vice President and General Manager Manu Sharma. The UK-based smartphone maker will attempt to repair products within a two-hour period or offer users an alternative device for lengthy repair periods. Customers will also reportedly be able to play arcade games like Pac-Man at the store.

As per the report, Nothing will also offer discounts on labour and component costs at the exclusive service centre in Indira Nagar — on the second weekend of every month. Similar to Apple's free sessions at its official retail stores, customers will reportedly be able to attend technical workshops in dedicated rooms at the new service centre.

The first service centre in Bangalore will be followed by four new ones in Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, the company revealed back in July. The number of these exclusive service centres will add 15 more service centres next year, and the number of centres is expected to go up to 35 by 2025, according to the report.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
