OnePlus Open — the first foldable smartphone from OnePlus might go official soon. OnePlus, during an event on Wednesday (September 20), announced that its first-ever foldable smartphone will be launched soon without confirming the moniker. The date is also yet to be officially confirmed by the brand, but a fresh leak suggests that the OnePlus Open will go official on October 19. The OnePlus Open is expected to run on an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

OnePlus, during the TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 event in San Francisco, California, confirmed that its first-ever foldable smartphone will be launched soon. OnePlus claims that the new device is “set to redefine the concept of foldable smartphones by delivering all-around flagship-level experiences in a compact foldable form factor”. OnePlus assured that more details regarding the device “will be available soon on the official OnePlus website, OnePlus forums, and social media channels”. Although the company has not confirmed the moniker "OnePlus Open" this time, it was teased a few months ago.

Meanwhile, known tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the OnePlus Open will be launched on October 19. Previously, it was reported that OnePlus would release the foldable phone in August, but this date was reportedly pushed back due to the company's last-minute decision to ditch the BOE display and switch over to Samsung panels.

The OnePlus Open is expected to come with an outward folding design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Pixel Fold, and Vivo X Fold 2. It is said to debut as a derivative of the Oppo Find N2. It might debut in China first and then see a global release in markets including India and the US.

OnePlus has revealed that it has been working on a foldable smartphone for some time now. It is tipped to be priced under Rs. 1,20,000.

OnePlus Open specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Open is rumoured to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is said to feature a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED inner display and a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

For optics, the OnePlus Open is tipped to get a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens. For selfies, it might include two 32-megapixel front camera sensors.

