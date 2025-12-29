Technology News
Upcoming Smartphones in January 2026: OnePlus Turbo 6 Series, Honor Power 2, Realme 16 Pro Series, More

From the Honor Power 2 to the OnePlus Turbo 6, here are some of the smartphones making their way to global markets, including India, in January 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2025 19:05 IST
Upcoming Smartphones in January 2026: OnePlus Turbo 6 Series, Honor Power 2, Realme 16 Pro Series, More

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Turbo 6V will have a 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED display

Highlights
  • Many brands are unveiling new smartphones in January, 2026
  • Realme 16 Pro 5G will run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G
  • Oppo is preparing for the launch of its Reno 15 series in India
January 2026 seems to be an exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts in India and global markets, as multiple brands are preparing to unveil their latest handsets. OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Turbo 6 series in China next week, while Realme is readying the Realme 16 Pro series. Oppo is also gearing up to release the Oppo Reno 15 series in India, although the official launch date is still under wraps. Furthermore, like in previous years, Samsung is expected to unveil its flagship Galaxy S26 series by the end of the month. Honor will launch the Honor Power 2 in China as the brand's largest battery phone to date. Meanwhile, Xiaomi and Poco are also preparing to announce new models during the same period.

If you're wondering which smartphones to watch out for, here we have compiled a curated list of the smartphone launches set to take place in January 2026.

OnePlus Turbo 6

Launch date: January 8

If you're a OnePlus enthusiast, the upcoming OnePlus Turbo 6 series is likely to be a perfect option for you. The lineup comprising OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V models is set to debut in China on January 8 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The standard model is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a 1.5K resolution display offering a 165Hz refresh rate. It will feature a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 27W reverse wired charging.

oneplus turbo 6 series

The OnePlus Turbo 6V will have a 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. The OnePlus Turbo 6 will be offered in Light Chaser Silver, Lone Black, and Wild Green (translated from Chinese). The Turbo 6V will be available in Fearless Blue, Lone Black, and Nova White shades. Both phones will come with up to 16GB RAM and maximum 12GB storage. 

Honor Power 2

Launch date: January 5

Smartphone users who care most about battery life and streaming time can wait for the Honor Power 2. It is scheduled to go official in China on January 5 at 7:30pm local time (5pm IST) as Honor's largest battery phone to date. It will come with a 10,080mAh battery. The battery is advertised to offer up to 22 hours of short-video playback time and up to 14.2 hours of gaming time on a single charge. The battery will support 80W wired fast charging and 27W reverse charging.

honor power 2

The Honor Power 2 is confirmed to come in Black, Orange and White colour options and will have a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite processor under the hood. It is rumoured to get a 6.79-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K resolution and 8,000 nits peak brightness. It is likely to feature a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel rear camera. The phone may include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Realme 16 Pro Series

Launch date: January 6

Customers in India can look up the arrival of the Realme 16 Pro series in India on on January 6, 2026, at 12pm local time. The lineup will be available in Master Gold, Master Grey, Camellia Pink, and Orchid Purple colour options through the Realme India website and Flipkart. It will come with Realme's proprietary LumaColor Image technology and include several AI features like AI Edit Genie 2.0. It will ship with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0.

The Realme 16 Pro 5G is confirmed to use the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G chipset and an AirFlow vapour chamber (VC) cooling system. This model will have a 7,000mAh battery and an AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness.

16 pro realme Realme 16 Pro Series

Realme 16 Pro Series
Photo Credit: Realme

 

Both Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G will sport a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. The former will have a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera as well.

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, will have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset under the hood. The display of this model will feature 1.48mm thick bezels and 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen is touted to deliver up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness and 4,608Hz dimming. It will also be backed by a 7,000mAh battery. The phone will have an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Reno 15 Series

Launch date: January 8 (anticipated)

Oppo Reno 15 series is officially confirmed to launch soon in India, with three models: Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini. Oppo hasn't announced an exact date, but the launch is speculated to take place on January 8. The Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro were released in China in November.

oppo reno 15 weibo

All three variants are teased to come with Aerospace-Grade Aluminium frames and Oppo's proprietary HoloFusion Technology. They are confirmed to be available via Flipkart after launch. Oppo Reno 15 Pro will be available in Cocoa Brown and Sunset Gold colours in India. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini will be offered in Cocoa Brown and Glacier White finishes, while the Reno 15 will be launched in Glacier White, Twilight Blue and Aurora Blue colours.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro is confirmed to boast a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 coating. The Reno 15 Pro Mini is teased to come with a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and AGC DT-STAR D+ protection. The standard Reno 15 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating. The trio has IP66 + IP68 + IP69-rated build.

Poco M8

Launch date: To be announced

Like the Oppo Reno 15 series, the Poco M8 series is also confirmed to arrive in the Indian market soon, but an exact launch date has not been revealed yet. The lineup will include Poco M8 5G and Poco M8 Pro 5G models, and they will go on sale through Flipkart. The Poco M8 5G will come with a 7.35mm thick build. It will weigh 178g. It will include a 50-megapixel AI camera at the back.

The Poco M8 Pro 5G is rumoured to be available in 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage options. It could feature a 6,330mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. The company has already begun teasing the phone's specifications, and it is likely to debut in January.

Expected in Q1 2026: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Vivo V70, Xiaomi 17 Series.

Adding to the excitement, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 series in February. The lineup is likely to include the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models. The trio is likely to come with a Galaxy-branded variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset in select markets like the US and Japan. The Exynos 2600 chipset-powered models are expected to be launched in countries like South Korea and Europe.

Similarly, the Xiaomi 17 series is likely to launch in global markets in Q1 2026. The Vivo V70 is also expected to debut around the same time. This suggests that the first quarter of 2026 is poised to include some of the busiest months of 2026, and you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for full coverage of the launch of these models.

OnePlus Turbo 6, OnePlus Turbo 6V, OnePlus Turbo 6 Series, Honor Power 2, Oppo Reno 15, Realme 16 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Upcoming Smartphones in January 2026: OnePlus Turbo 6 Series, Honor Power 2, Realme 16 Pro Series, More
