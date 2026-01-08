Technology News
OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chipsets: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Turbo 6V runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 January 2026 17:09 IST
OnePlus Turbo 6, Turbo 6V Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon Chipsets: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Turbo 6V is launched in Fearless Blue, Lone Black and Nova White (translated) colours

Highlights
  • OnePlus Turbo 6 series has 16-megapixel front-facing camera
  • They have IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rating
  • OnePlus Turbo 6 packs up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM
OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V have been launched in China on Thursday. The latest smartphones are offered in various colour options and are backed by 9,000mAh battery units. The OnePlus Turbo 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, while the OnePlus Turbo 6V runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. Both phones have IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. They are equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. 

OnePlus Turbo 6,  Turbo 6V Price

The OnePlus Turbo 6 is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB model. It is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 30,000), CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 33,000)  and CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. It is offered in Light Chaser Silver, Lone Black and Wild Green (translated from Chinese) colourways

The OnePlus Turbo 6V costs CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB RAM and storage options are priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 24,000)  and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 28,000), respectively.  It is available in Fearless Blue, Lone Black and Nova White (translated from Chinese) colours.

OnePlus Turbo 6 Specifications 

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) OnePlus Turbo 6 runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and sports a 6.78-inch  full-HD+ (1,272x 2,772 pixels) flexible AMOLED display with 450ppi pixel density, and refresh rate switching between 60Hz to 165Hz. The screen is touted to deliver 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1800 nits peak brightness, and up to 330Hz touch sampling rate. It has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC under the hood alongside an Adreno 825 GPU.

The  OnePlus Turbo 6 packs up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel wide-angle main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, autofocus, alongside a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with up to 20x digital zoom. The front camera is 16 megapixels.

Connectivity options available on the OnePlus Turbo 6 include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, and a USB Type-C port, among others. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared remote control and proximity sensor. It has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for authentication. It also has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rating. 

The OnePlus Turbo 6 features a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. It measures 162.46x77.45x8.50mm and weighs around 217g. 

OnePlus Turbo 6V Specifications

The OnePlus Turbo 6V features the same SIM, software, display and IP ratings as the OnePlus Turbo 6 model. The OnePlus Turbo 6V runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset alongside Adreno 810 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It has a 6.78-inch full HD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) flexible AMOLED display with a 93.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, 1,800 nits peak brightness, and a touch sampling rate of up to 300Hz. 

For optics, the OnePlus Turbo 6V has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera alongside a 2-megapixel  monochrome lens. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. 

Connectivity options available on the OnePlus Turbo 6V include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C, and NFC, among others. Sensors are similar to the OnePlus Turbo 6 variant. 

The OnePlus Turbo 6V features a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272xx2,772 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

