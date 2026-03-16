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OnePlus Nord 6 Series India Launch Teased; OnePlus Nord CE 6 Reportedly Visits BIS Database

OnePlus Nord 6 series will reportedly be launched in India in April.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 March 2026 13:23 IST
OnePlus Nord 6 Series India Launch Teased; OnePlus Nord CE 6 Reportedly Visits BIS Database

OnePlus Nord CE 6 is expected to succeed last year's Nord CE 5 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 might feature a dual rear camera unit
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 could pack a 9,000mAh battery
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
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OnePlus Nord CE 5 was launched in India in July 2025 as a mid-range offering from the Chinese smartphone maker. Recently, a report suggested that the company was planning to launch the new Nord series in the country next month. Now, the company has teased the launch of the new Nord series, which is expected to include the OnePlus Nord 6 and Nord CE 6. Separately, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 has reportedly received regulatory approval in India, corroborating earlier reports. The smartphone is said to arrive in the country as the rebranded version of the OnePlus Turbo 6V, which is exclusively available in China. Similarly, the OnePlus Nord 6, another rumoured model in the lineup, is said to debut as the rebranded OnePlus Turbo 6.

OnePlus Nord 6 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon in India

The China-based tech firm has teased the launch of its new Nord series in India. The upcoming smartphone lineup is expected to include the OnePlus Nord 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6. The launch date of the phones is likely to be revealed in the coming weeks or months. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the OnePlus Nord series is now live on Amazon, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform.

Separately, in a post on X, tech blogger Anvinraj Valiyathara (@ZionsAnvin) has shared that a OnePlus smartphone has been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with the CPH2805 model number. He claims that the model number belongs to the purported OnePlus Nord CE 6. The listing indicates that the rumoured Nord series phone could be launched in India soon by the Chinese smartphone maker. The tech blogger also claims that the handset will arrive in India as the China-exclusive OnePlus Turbo 6V.

While the company has yet to confirm these details, a report recently highlighted that the OnePlus Nord 6 series, which could also include the standard Nord 6, is expected to be launched in India in April. Moreover, the new leak also corroborates earlier reports that the OnePlus Nord 6 series will arrive as the rebranded versions of the OnePlus Turbo 6 lineup, which was unveiled in China earlier this year, on January 8.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 is expected to be backed by a 9,000mAh battery, with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. It could sport a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) OLED LTPS display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The phone is rumoured to be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm, along with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 could carry a 50-megapixel main rear camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

This suggests that the handset would offer upgrades on various fronts over the OnePlus Nord CE 5, which was launched in India in July 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 24,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 1,400 nits peak brightness. Moreover, it is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chip, coupled with a 7,100mAh battery.

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OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good CPU performance
  • Very long battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Colourful design
  • In-house AI features
  • Bad
  • Lacks stereo speakers
  • Underwhelming ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 India Launch, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Turbo 6V, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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