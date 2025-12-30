Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Turbo 6, OnePlus Turbo 6V Battery Capacities Revealed Ahead of China Launch

The OnePlus Turbo 6 is claimed to last for 1–2 days on a single charge with moderate daily usage.

Written by Shaurya Tomer | Updated: 30 December 2025 09:42 IST
OnePlus Turbo 6, OnePlus Turbo 6V Battery Capacities Revealed Ahead of China Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

The OnePlus Turbo 6 is teased to be available in three colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Both OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V will pack 9,000mAh batteries
  • Battery tests rank the Turbo 6 first in endurance testing
  • OnePlus says the Turbo 6 delivers over 10 hours of usage per charge
Advertisement

The OnePlus Turbo 6 series is confirmed to be launched in China soon, comprising the Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V models. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has announced details about the battery capacities of the upcoming smartphones. Both of the upcoming handsets are confirmed to pack 9,000mAh batteries. As per the company, the OnePlus Turbo 6's battery can deliver more than 10 hours of usage on a single charge.

OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Battery

In a Weibo post, OnePlus announced the battery capacities of the OnePlus Turbo 6 and OnePlus Turbo 6V. Both phones will pack 9,000mAh batteries — the largest among all OnePlus smartphones to date. Previously, the OnePlus Ace 6T featured the biggest battery size in the company's portfolio, with a rated capacity of 8,300mAh.

As per a battery test carried out by New Review Technology (translated from Chinese) and shared by OnePlus, the standard OnePlus Turbo 6 can deliver up to 10 hours and 37 minutes of usage on one charge. This is claimed to put the upcoming handset as first among all tested models and top OnePlus' long-range battery testing list.

During ultra-high intensity usage, the OnePlus Turbo 6 can last for “nearly” nine hours. As per the firm, the phone can last for 1–2 days on a single charge with moderate daily usage, delivering a total usage time of about 10 hours.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Turbo 6 is teased to sport a 1.5K resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The handset will have a plastic frame and feature an IP68 + IP69 + IP69K dust and water resistance rating. It is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The company has teased that it will also feature an Adreno 825 GPU and run on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

The OnePlus Turbo 6V is expected to have similar features to the standard Turbo 6, apart from a few differences. The handset is teased to sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Turbo 6, OnePlus Turbo 6V, OnePlus Turbo 6 Specifications, OnePlus Turbo 6 Series, OnePlus Turbo 6V Specifications, OnePlus Turbo 6V Launch, OnePlus Turbo 6 Launch, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo X300 Ultra Display, Design Details Tipped Ahead of Launch; to Miss Out on Camera Button

Related Stories

OnePlus Turbo 6, OnePlus Turbo 6V Battery Capacities Revealed Ahead of China Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Foxconn's Manufacturing Expansion in India Is Straight Out of Its China Playbook
  2. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Confirmed to Launch With This Snapdragon Chipset
  3. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Year 2026 Features Ahead of Its Busiest Day
  4. Poco M8 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. Motorola's Signature Phone Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. PAN-Aadhaar Deadline: How to Link PAN Card and Aadhaar Before December 31
  7. Mappls App Will Now Show Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information
  8. Gadgets 360 Picks Best Camera Smartphones of 2025
  9. Xiaomi 17 Series May Be Expanded With Fifth Model Featuring Snapdragon Chip
  10. Vivo X300 Ultra Design, Display Details Surface Ahead of China Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Innocent (2025) Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This Malayalam Film
  2. CES 2026: Samsung Reportedly Plans to Unveil Brain Health Service to Detect Early Signs of Dementia
  3. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price Range, Chipset Revealed Ahead of India Launch on January 6
  4. LG Gallery TV With Magnetic Frames, MiniLED Panel and Gallery+ Service Announced Ahead of CES 2026
  5. MeitY Issues Compliance Reminder to Online Platforms Over Obscene Content
  6. iQOO Z11 Turbo Confirmed to Launch in Four Colourways in China
  7. Mappls App Introduces Multimodal Public Transport Routes With Bus, Metro, and Rail Route Information
  8. WhatsApp Launches New Year 2026 Features With New Stickers, Video Call Effects and Status Tools
  9. Government Shares Vision on Making AI Infrastructure in India More Accessible
  10. Poco M8 5G India Launch Date Announced: Expected Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »