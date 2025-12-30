The OnePlus Turbo 6 series is confirmed to be launched in China soon, comprising the Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V models. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has announced details about the battery capacities of the upcoming smartphones. Both of the upcoming handsets are confirmed to pack 9,000mAh batteries. As per the company, the OnePlus Turbo 6's battery can deliver more than 10 hours of usage on a single charge.

OnePlus Turbo 6 Series Battery

In a Weibo post, OnePlus announced the battery capacities of the OnePlus Turbo 6 and OnePlus Turbo 6V. Both phones will pack 9,000mAh batteries — the largest among all OnePlus smartphones to date. Previously, the OnePlus Ace 6T featured the biggest battery size in the company's portfolio, with a rated capacity of 8,300mAh.

As per a battery test carried out by New Review Technology (translated from Chinese) and shared by OnePlus, the standard OnePlus Turbo 6 can deliver up to 10 hours and 37 minutes of usage on one charge. This is claimed to put the upcoming handset as first among all tested models and top OnePlus' long-range battery testing list.

During ultra-high intensity usage, the OnePlus Turbo 6 can last for “nearly” nine hours. As per the firm, the phone can last for 1–2 days on a single charge with moderate daily usage, delivering a total usage time of about 10 hours.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Turbo 6 is teased to sport a 1.5K resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The handset will have a plastic frame and feature an IP68 + IP69 + IP69K dust and water resistance rating. It is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The company has teased that it will also feature an Adreno 825 GPU and run on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

The OnePlus Turbo 6V is expected to have similar features to the standard Turbo 6, apart from a few differences. The handset is teased to sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset.