  Oppo to Implement On Device Mixture of Experts AI Architecture for Improved Battery Life

Oppo to Implement On-Device Mixture-of-Experts AI Architecture for Improved Battery Life

Oppo also says that its on-device MoE architecture improves the speeds of AI tasks by 40 percent.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2024 18:22 IST
Oppo to Implement On-Device Mixture-of-Experts AI Architecture for Improved Battery Life

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo’s MoE AI architecture was developed in collaboration with chipset manufacturers

Highlights
  • Oppo's MoE architecture uses smaller AI models for specific tasks
  • Oppo did not reveal which smartphones will feature this AI technology
  • The architecture focuses on parallel processing to consume less power
Oppo on Wednesday announced a new on-device artificial intelligence (AI) feature designed for its smartphones. The firm plans to implement a mixture-of-experts (MoE) AI architecture to substantially reduce energy consumption, while also improving processing speed. Oppo collaborated with leading chipset manufacturers to develop the technology for smartphones and similar devices. However, it did not reveal which upcoming smartphones will be equipped with this technology. The firm recently unveiled ColorOS 15 with new AI features, and its flagship Find X8 series will be launched on October 24.

Oppo Unveils On-Device MoE AI Architecture for Smartphones

The company shared details of its new in-house technology for smartphones. The MoE architecture is not new, and has been popularised by AI firm Mixtral, which has released several open-source MoE-based AI models.

Unlike large language models (LLMs), which have one massive centralised system and can perform a large variety of AI tasks, MoE architecture relies on small language models (SLMs). These SLMs specialise in one particular task and can perform them with higher accuracy and speeds due to smaller but more relevant datasets.

oppo moe architecture Oppo MoE AI architecture

On-device mixture-of-experts AI architecture implementation
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

In MoE architecture, multiple SLMs are paired together in the backend and offer a synchronised interface at the frontend. Whenever a user requests a task, the system assigns it to the SLM most capable of handling it. As a result, the system is capable of parallel processing, and despite carrying out multiple tasks simultaneously, the processing speed is not affected significantly.

The parallel processing paired with the usage of SLM also reduces power consumption. Oppo claims that it has found a way to implement this architecture on-device, which would lead to faster AI processing as well as improved battery life.

Based on internal testing, the Chinese smartphone maker claims that MoE-based AI systems can process AI tasks 40 percent faster than the traditional alternative.

Oppo also highlighted that on-device MoE architecture will offer more privacy to users as fewer AI tasks will need to be processed on servers. This would mean the data is stored locally and only the user has access to it.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Oppo to Implement On-Device Mixture-of-Experts AI Architecture for Improved Battery Life
